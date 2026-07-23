Brandage™ Adhesive Bandages Debut at ASD Market Week, Turning Bandage Removal into a Fun Experience for Kids

Innovative wound covering transfers a temporary tattoo during removal, helping reduce anxiety for children and parents alike

CONCORD, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antix™ LLC to unveil Brandage™ adhesive bandages at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas, August 25th - 27th. Designed to transform one of childhood's least favorite moments into something to look forward to, Brandage adhesive bandages transfer colorful temporary tattoos to a child's skin when removed, making the experience more fun while helping reduce discomfort.

Brandage™ Adhesive Bandages For more information, visit www.brandagekids.com.

Many children are reluctant to wear adhesive bandages because they associate them with the pain of peeling them off. That fear can create stress for parents and, in some cases, lead children to avoid wearing wound coverings altogether, increasing the risk of infection.

Brandage adhesive bandages address this challenge with a simple two-step process. Before removing the bandage, a parent applies pressure with a wet paper towel. The moisture makes removal gentler while simultaneously activating the temporary tattoo transfer. Once peeled away, a colorful tattoo is revealed, replacing tears with excitement.

Created by California father Steven Friedman for his daughters, the patent-pending product combines practical wound care with an engaging reward that encourages children to keep cuts covered without fear of removal. Each package features a variety of fun tattoo designs, with more than 100 different characters available across the product line. The temporary tattoos are made in the USA and are FDA-compliant.

"Every parent knows it can be challenging to convince a child to wear and remove an adhesive bandage," said Steven Friedman, founder of Antix LLC. "I wanted to create something that changed that experience completely. Instead of dreading removal, kids actually look forward to discovering the tattoo underneath. It's a simple idea that makes a real difference for families."

Brandage adhesive bandages represent Friedman's second venture combining medical technology with consumer products. In 2025, he sold technology that integrated a medicinal injection system into a smartphone case to Sempresto Inc., further demonstrating his focus on developing practical innovations that improve everyday healthcare experiences.

Founded in 2023, Antix LLC manufactures Brandage adhesive bandages in Concord, California. The company plans to expand the product line with glow-in-the-dark and metallic temporary tattoos, limited-edition collections, and new designs created specifically for the tween market.

Brandage adhesive bandages are currently available only in the United States and are being introduced to retailers nationwide during ASD Market Week.

For more information, visit www.brandagekids.com.

About Antix LLC

Founded in 2023 and based in Concord, California, Antix™ LLC is a class 1 medical device company developing innovative consumer healthcare products that make everyday medical experiences easier and more enjoyable. Its flagship product, Brandage™ adhesive bandages, combines effective wound care with fun temporary tattoos to help reduce children's anxiety about removal while encouraging proper wound protection.

Media Contact:

Steven Friedman

(925) 276-2115

SOURCE Antix LLC