Brandcast Announces Availability on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandcast, a cloud-based technology platform that enables enterprises to create and manage large portfolios of customized websites, today announced the availability of Brandcast for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange. Sales and business development teams can now transform offline sales collateral and dated online content into personalized websites for prospects, partners and customers; and create and edit those websites directly from the familiar UI of Salesforce Sales Cloud.

Sales teams today face a challenge in creating and sharing engaging sales presentations, sales proposals, case studies and product content, and making those documents easily accessible online. In a world where most communication happens on mobile phones amid unlimited distractions, sales teams are often held back by requiring prospects to download multiple versions of sales presentations and proposals, and relying on documents that are not easily consumed on mobile. Additionally, while rich data often lives on CRM platforms, sales teams often struggle to connect those data sources with the tools they use to create and share their sales collateral, preventing them from offering a more personalized experience to their prospects.

The Brandcast for Salesforce app on Salesforce AppExchange now allows business development and sales teams to create personalized web content in minutes and track detailed engagement data, all without having to leave Salesforce Sales Cloud.

"We are happy to welcome Brandcast onto AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to transform sales collateral into personalized sales and customer websites," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

"Digital transformation starts with revolutionizing the customer journey," said Richard Yanowitch, Chairman and CEO of Brandcast. "The new customer journey is entirely mobile and web-based and needs to consists of unique digital experiences at every stage of customer engagement. These new customer experiences must be visually stunning, highly interactive, brand-forward, and readily personalized. The Brandcast for Salesforce app will put that control in the hands of sales and Business development teams and their marketing partners, helping them transform the way they communicate with prospects and customers and leveraging the essential data living within their CRM platforms."

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Brandcast is a cloud-based technology platform that enables enterprises to create and manage large portfolios of customized websites. Brandcast's technology allows digital teams to execute the entire website workflow—prototyping, design, content editing, and site management—from a single platform. Based in San Francisco, Brandcast is backed by Marc Benioff, TPG Growth-backed Affinity Group, Shasta Ventures, Buchanan Investments, and Correlation Partners. Brandcast's mission is to accelerate digital transformation by revolutionizing how organizations create and manage digital experiences for their most valued audiences. For more information, visit www.brandcast.com.

