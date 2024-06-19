BrandChamp's Ambassador Management Software Fuels 98% Program Growth at American Dream Nut Butter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream Nut Butter (ADNB) credits BrandChamp's ambassador management software for its remarkable uptick in growth. Since its founding in 2018, ADNB has been dedicated to crafting delicious peanut, almond, and cashew butters under the guidance of founder Lea Hurley.

Savannah Butler, Influencer/Marketing Specialist at ADNB, highlighted the transformative impact of BrandChamp, in a recent case study : "We're seeing more growth with BrandChamp — point-blank. Ambassador engagement is higher, which means more referrals and more sales."

The health-conscious, family-run business initially managed a modest affiliate program but found it inefficient, especially in handling ambassador rewards. "That system was more trouble than it was worth. It felt like issue after issue. And then we found our home — our sweet spot — with BrandChamp," said Savannah. After adopting BrandChamp, ADNB's brand ambassador program grew by an astounding 98% in 2023 alone.

The integration of BrandChamp has not only simplified operations but also enhanced engagement and sales. ADNB's ambassadors are now more motivated and active, contributing to the brand's overall growth and success.

"We wanted to make the brand ambassador experience both easy and rewarding. BrandChamp has done that job for us so that we can do our jobs even better," said Savannah, highlighting the transformative impact of BrandChamp's platform.

About BrandChamp: BrandChamp is a leading ambassador management software, designed to streamline and enhance customer programs and partnerships. With a suite of powerful features, BrandChamp equips brands to engage with their communities effectively, manage rewards, and track brand ambassador activities with ease.

About American Dream Nut Butter: Founded in 2018, American Dream Nut Butter is a health-conscious, family-run business dedicated to creating delicious, high-quality nut butters. With a focus on health and fitness, founder Lea Hurley ensures each product is low-sugar, low-carb, high-protein, and gluten-free.

About Savannah Butler: Savannah is a marketing professional with a passion for health, fitness, and promoting macro-friendly products like American Dream Nut Butter. She is dedicated to expanding the company's brand ambassador program and influencer marketing initiatives, cultivating an active and devoted community of brand ambassadors.

