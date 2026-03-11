BrandComms.AI™, Inc Debuts in the U.S., Delivering Guaranteed Effective Advertising Anchored in Brand Intelligence

Powered by 30 years of proprietary marketing science from Forethought™, the BrandComms.AI™ platform combines an award-winning insights foundation, a curated agentic workforce and performance validation to optimize for real impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandComms.AITM, an agentic AI platform that's revolutionizing the development of effective creative, today announced its launch in the United States. Built to deliver highly effective advertising, the platform anchors every output in brand and category intelligence, guaranteeing creative effectiveness while enabling brand-building at speed and scale.

With existing clients including Taco Bell, Realtor.com and other leading global brands, BrandComms.AI enters the U.S. market offering brands an alternative to legacy agency models and basic AI production tools, with a platform designed to drive both effectiveness and efficiency. Powered by 30 years of proprietary marketing science from Forethought™, the BrandComms.AI platform applies validated brand and consumer decision-making intelligence directly to creative development, positioning AI as a driver of advertising effectiveness rather than simply production speed. By unifying ideation, AI production, pre-testing, and execution, the platform compresses creative timelines from months to weeks while outperforming the effectiveness standards of traditional approaches.

"The industry doesn't have an AI problem, it has an effectiveness problem. Generative and agentic AI has made it easy to produce more advertising, but not better advertising," said Isobell Roberts, Chief AI Officer at BrandComms.AI. "The BrandComms.AI platform applies existing brand insights, governance, and proven consumer decision-making science to ensure creative is built to perform before it reaches the market, not after."

At the core of the BrandComms.AI platform is the BrandComms.AI Content Store™, a proprietary brand engine trained on each client's assets, insights, creative learnings, and the company's proprietary category drivers of consumer choice. This foundation ensures all output remains anchored in brand integrity, differentiation, and consumer behavior.

The platform orchestrates an agentic workforce and up to 64 AI models across ideation, dialogue, voice, visual generation, and production workflows. Its model-agnostic architecture enables brands to deploy the optimal technology at each stage, or it can support a hybrid production model that blends AI-generated and traditional creative assets.

The BrandComms.AI platform integrates human-led governance throughout creative development to maintain strategic oversight, emotional resonance, and brand safety. Creative concepts are evaluated against defined performance thresholds prior to deployment, enabling optimization for real in-market impact.

