BrandComply College Launches With Signings of Collegiate Licensed Properties Association and Nexus Licensing Group

ATLANTA, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane5, the company behind the BrandComply Licensing Enterprise System recently launched BrandComply College – an institution-focused version of the BrandComply toolset with features key to the collegiate marketplace. Industry reaction has been overwhelmingly positive and affirms that BrandComply College fills a vital need for a robust platform required in the collegiate marketplace. Evident of this rapid market acceptance are two recent signings – Nexus Licensing Group and The Collegiate Licensed Properties Association.

Brian Young, Managing Partner of Nexus Licensing Group which represents Pittsburg State University, St. Lawrence University and the Rochester Institute of Technology along with numerous other schools spoke about the BrandComply College platform: "We are thrilled to partner with BrandComply College to offer our institutional and licensee partners a best-in-class system that provides a fully integrated licensing management platform. The Octane5 team has a storied history and a wealth of experience in our space which will help us in our mission of providing innovative brand protection and marketing solutions to our clients for years to come."

In another vote of confidence for the new platform, The Collegiate Licensed Properties Association (CLPA) recently selected BrandComply College for their security tag and label partner. Stated Robin Cooper, Board President of CLPA: "We are excited to work with BrandComply College on the launch of the new CLPA tag and label. The expertise that Octane5 brings our program, combined with their new features that allow us to engage with our consumers, have been very well received by our member institutions. We are truly excited for the membership growth that BrandComply College will bring to the CLPA."

"The reception we've seen in our first few months in the market has been incredible", said John Mybeck, President of BrandComply College. "In our current environment, so many institutions are seeking alternatives for the established collegiate model and the key factor holding schools back was the back end platform to help them manage their program. Through BrandComply College, these institutions are realizing that they can get more than they ever thought possible. What we're doing is a real game-changer for collegiate licensing and I'm incredibly proud of the team we've assembled and all we've accomplished so soon after our launch."

About Octane5:

Octane5 is a team of licensing system and brand compliance experts delivering software and security products to leading global brands and institutions. Octane5 is the team behind BrandComply licensing enterprise platform and BrandComply College that deliver brand compliance and protection through a fully integrated suite of software and security products that control virtually every aspect of the brand licensing ecosystem. Operating out of offices in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and London, the Octane5 team serves a global client base consisting of hundreds of brands and tens of thousands of licensees. Learn more at www.octane5.com or www.brandcomplycollege.com

About Nexus Licensing Group:

Nexus Licensing Group is a trademark licensing management and advisory firm dedicated to providing guidance and support to colleges and universities of all sizes. The company offers a custom approach to each engagement focusing on each client's unique needs, goals, and objectives. Learn more at www.nexuslicensinggroup.com.

About CLPA:

The Collegiate Licensed Properties Association (CLPA) is a non-profit organization made up of eleven colleges and universities who manage their own licensing program. Together, these universities created the CLPA Authentication Program, which helps to protect university brands from the production and sale of counterfeit merchandise.

