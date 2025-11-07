BrandDog Named One of Northeast Ohio's Smart 50 Companies for Innovation and Leadership

"To be recognized alongside such a prominent group of Northeast Ohio leaders is an incredible honor," said Matt Soble, Founder and CEO of BrandDog. "This award reflects the dedication and talent of our team and the measurable impact we've driven for our clients. We've worked hard to build a best-in-class agency rooted in Cleveland, with the capability and vision to serve clients nationwide."

"There's something special about being recognized right here at home," Soble added. "I grew up in Solon, went to school in Ohio, and built my career in this community. Cleveland has shaped how I lead and how we work as an agency. Receiving this award from a region that means so much to me makes it even more meaningful."

BrandDog's approach to growth combines creativity, strategy, and technology to help clients navigate the evolving marketing landscape. The agency pairs deep strategic insight with innovative execution to develop brands, websites, and campaigns that stand out, scale, and endure. Operating at the intersection of marketing and private equity, BrandDog has partnered with companies across the country to strengthen market positioning, drive measurable growth, and create digital experiences that balance performance with creativity.

"Our mission has always been to elevate what's possible in Northeast Ohio," Soble said. "We're proving that businesses here can access the same caliber of creativity and strategic thinking found on the coasts. This recognition reinforces our commitment to producing high-impact work that drives growth for clients and the community alike."

The Smart 50 Awards Gala was held on November 6, 2025, celebrating this year's honorees for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to Northeast Ohio's economy and business landscape.

About BrandDog

BrandDog is a best-in-class B2B brand and marketing agency that helps growth-stage companies evolve their brand, website, and marketing for their next phase of growth. The agency partners with B2B growth-stage companies to realign strategy, design, and performance so every initiative drives measurable results. With deep expertise across brand strategy, web design and development, content marketing, SEO/AEO, and digital advertising, BrandDog helps clients strengthen visibility, improve marketing efficiency, and scale with clarity and consistency.

Learn more at: www.branddog.com

