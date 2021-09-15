BRANDED Announces Executive Leadership Hires as Expansion and Growth Accelerate

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group , a leading consumer goods e-commerce company, today announced three executive level hires to prepare the company for its continued global expansion to the e-commerce industry. BRANDED acquires and partners with top performing Amazon entrepreneurs and businesses to transform them into global consumer goods leaders.

Delphine Bernard was hired as the company's chief financial officer. Bernard's goals include elevating and preparing the finance department to evolve from startup phase to mature structure in the fast growing environment of e-commerce and acquisitions. Additionally, Bernard will guide the growth of BRANDED's consumer categories and design processes with a particular focus on growth stage strategy. In her previous roles at Uber and Kinship, Bernard increased revenue, controlled costs, and optimized overall efficiency. In addition, she prepared two multi-billion-dollar IPOs and closed numerous global M&A transactions that ranged between $200M to $7B+.

BRANDED also welcomed Aaron Singer as chief legal officer. In this role, Singer will be responsible for the development and implementation of BRANDED's legal strategy to build effective processes for global operations and acquisitions. He brings 15 years of experience in corporate operations, financings and venture, M&A and strategy, public company transactions, brand and product development, technology and data, marketing and consumer protection, , and corporate governance. Prior to joining BRANDED, Singer was general counsel and chief administrative officer at Boxed and senior associate at Latham & Watkins.

Additionally, Debbie Kemp was named chief human resources officer for BRANDED. Kemp brings over 20 years of extensive operational, talent acquisition, and people advisory experience to her new role as CHRO. Working with both finance and technology companies, Kemp has played an integral role in helping global organizations prepare for mergers and acquisitions, build employee engagement, and launch communications strategies. Leveraging her previous experience, Kemp will focus her role on partnering with executive leadership to distill the purpose, vision, and mission of BRANDED. Kemp is focused on connecting this goal to build a global culture of engaged employees through use of data and technology.

"Adding high caliber hires such as Delphine, Aaron, and Debbie will allow BRANDED to expand with the structure and resources to succeed," said Michael Ronen, president of BRANDED. "It's been incredibly inspiring to see that our new executive team members share the vision and commitment to brand-building that attracts BRANDED's top brands and partners."

BRANDED is on track to grow 50x in 2021 since launching in 2020. Today, BRANDED has more than 200 employees around the world and has acquired over 30 brands and continued its expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Asia. With this growth, BRANDED is planning for the infrastructure it needs to continue to scale with a specific focus on the technology team.

For more information on BRANDED, visit https://joinbranded.com .

About BRANDED Group

BRANDED Group is a leading consumer goods e-commerce company that partners with top performing e-commerce entrepreneurs and businesses to grow them into global consumer goods leaders. BRANDED empowers small online brands by leveraging the BRANDED technology core and by scaling them to reach a global audience. Through its family of brands in key consumer categories, BRANDED delivers compelling consumer products that are practical, stylish, affordable, and provide value to consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020, BRANDED is headquartered in New York and Paris.



