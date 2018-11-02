Branded Entertainment Network CEO Ricky Ray Butler Joins Public Blockchain Contentos (COS) as an Advisor

Butler is an accomplished entertainment marketing expert in charge of a global entertainment marketing company that provides top-tier brand integrations across media, TV, movies, music, and influential programming. He will tap his network and resources to help COS to expand in the US market and introduce a new audience to blockchain technology. As someone who deeply values entrepreneurship, Butler was drawn to the project because he believes the upstart COS team is skillful, intelligent and visionary.

In addition to Butler, COS has gathered a world-class advisory team to provide ongoing support for the project. The other members include:

Hitters Xu is the co-founder of Nebulas, AntShares (NEO), and Bitsclub Vision Program, the former Director of Ant Financial's Blockchain Platform, and part of Google's Search & Anti-Fraud team. Xu is a blockchain veteran and enhances the technical prowess of COS within the blockchain industry.

Charles Fan is the founder and CEO of MemVerge, a Silicon Valley unicorn. Fan started his business as a graduate student. It was eventually acquired by EMC, where he was responsible for cloud storage and big data. Fan also served as senior vice president of VMware, a global cloud infrastructure and mobile commerce solution provider. With his experience, Fan helps COS navigate the technological intricacies of virtual machine.

Bo Shao is the co-founder of Matrix Partners China and the founder of Eachnet.com. He joined COS last month to assist with project financing and ecological construction, while is also helping COS expand in the North American market.

COS is a decentralized global public blockchain designed for the digital content industry. COS believes high-quality content is the most valuable resource in the digital media era, so it is building a new, more inclusive digital content ecosystem to ensure fair and equal distribution of content across all platforms.

To date, COS has outperformed many similar projects on user adoption. COS has established long-term partnerships with several digital content platforms like LiveMe, the No. 1 live broadcasting app in the United States; Cheez, a popular short video app that ranked in the top of the app charts; and Photogrid is a photo editing and sharing app that's frequently recommended by Google Play. These three content partners have a combined 60 million monthly active users globally, which greatly increases the value of the COS content ecology.

COS combines Ethereum and IPFS technology into the world's most widely-used public blockchain for digital content to unify global content value and help creators receive fair compensation for their work. COS is a promising project in the blockchain industry that has recently received investment from leading investors, including IDG, Matrix Partners, Binance Labs, Danhua Capital, LD Capital and Blockshine.

The COS team have decades of product, technology and operations experience working for Internet giants like Google and Facebook. With team members across Asia and the Americas, COS partners with creators from all over the world to develop and promote the COS content chain.

With users in China, US, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore and many other countries, Butler's addition will further drive COS towards the international market to become the world's most extensive public chain for digital content.

SOURCE Contentos