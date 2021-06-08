BRANDED Group Names Former Walmart and Goldman Sachs Executives with New Appointments of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group, a leading consumer goods e-commerce company, today announced two top level hires, further accelerating its global growth since launching in 2020. BRANDED acquires and partners with top performing Amazon entrepreneurs and businesses to transform them into global consumer goods leaders.

Alexis Lanternier was appointed as the company's chief operating officer. In this role, Lanternier will be responsible for driving the growth of BRANDED on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms worldwide. Accordingly, Lanternier will oversee all of BRANDED's consumer categories and lead the development of BRANDED's proprietary suite of e-commerce tools to accelerate their growth.

In his previous roles as Walmart EVP of e-commerce for Canada, country CEO at Alibaba-Lazada and lead buyer at Amazon, Lanternier spent the past decade building and leading e-commerce marketplace operations across the globe. Lanternier will bring to BRANDED a strong focus on data-driven decision making and customer-centric operations, along with a proven ability to scale businesses.

Additionally, BRANDED welcomes Patrick O'Connell as chief strategy officer. In this role, O'Connell will be responsible for the development and implementation of BRANDED's global go-to-market strategy of acquiring, launching and building brands in partnership with innovative entrepreneurs. O'Connell brings over 15 years of experience in strategic planning, capital allocation and acquisitions across the consumer, media and technology industries. Prior to joining BRANDED, he was a senior executive at both Goldman Sachs and CBS Corporation.

"As BRANDED continues our global expansion as the first choice of Amazon FBA sellers, we are excited to welcome Alexis and Patrick to help take our team to the next level," said Michael Ronen, president of BRANDED. "It's been incredibly inspiring to see that our new executive team members share the vision and commitment to brand-building that attracts BRANDED top brands and partners."

The expansion of BRANDED's leadership team comes alongside significant growth in the company's acquisitions and partnerships. Since launching in 2020, BRANDED has acquired over 30 brands and continued its expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company's global presence, its operational focus, and e-commerce expertise provides deep support for Amazon sellers as they seek strategic partners or buyers for their brands.

