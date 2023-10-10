Branded Legacy Completes Acquisition of The Alcannabist, Signifying Business Expansion

Branded Legacy Expands Portfolio and Revenue Outlook with The Alcannabist Acquisition

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG), an established player in the biotechnology sector, has completed the acquisition of The Alcannabist LLC. This acquisition aligns with Branded Legacy's strategic objective to broaden its presence and offerings within the alkaloid and wellness product domain. Both companies anticipate potential revenue growth for Q4, 2023, due to this business move.

With this acquisition, Branded Legacy welcomes The Alcannabist into its portfolio, enhancing its position in the alkaloid and wellness product sector. The goal is to leverage The Alcannabist's expertise in IP and product development and immediately bring several of these offerings to market. Branded Legacy aims to expand distribution channels for these products, with an expected increase in revenue for Q4, 2023.

Joseph Holladay, spokesperson for The Alcannabist, noted, "Our focus remains on developing wellness products rooted in traditional ecological knowledge, and this expansion greatly enhances our capabilities."

With the acquisition of The Alcannabist, Branded Legacy enriches and diversifies its portfolio, welcoming a company that brings amazingly effective IP, in the realm of wellness products and the utilization of traditional ecological knowledge in product development. This strategic move positions Branded Legacy for substantial growth and the opportunity to elevate its product offerings and distribution, rooted in the exploration of natural alkaloids.

"We are excited to announce the completed acquisition of The Alcannabist, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of pioneering biotechnological advancements and wellness solutions grounded in traditional and tested solutions. This acquisition allows us to further our commitment to growing our business and enhances the synergy between our subsidiaries. With our branding and marketing capabilities tied to the amazing IP we gain from The Alcannabist, we are looking forward to a very robust sales cycle." stated David Oswald, spokesperson for Branded Legacy.

Both companies emphasize their dedication to maintaining product quality, safety, and efficacy standards. The strategic acquisition intends to contribute to advancements in wellness and the scientific application of traditional ecological knowledge.

As part of their business strategy, Branded Legacy and The Alcannabist will launch the latter's products into established distribution channels, anticipating revenue growth for Q4, 2023.

For more information about The Alcannabist and its wellness product line, visit the Alcannabist website at TheAlcannabist.com. To explore Branded Legacy and its biotechnological innovations, visit the Branded Legacy Website at brandedlegacy.com.

About The Alcannabist:

The Alcannabist is a rising star in the field of wellness products, dedicated to preserving and utilizing traditional ecological knowledge in the development of holistic wellness solutions. The company is committed to harnessing the potential of alkaloids and medicinal ethnobotany to enhance well-being. For more information about The Alcannabist, visit the website at: https://theAlcannabist.com

About Branded Legacy Inc.:

Branded Legacy Inc. is a forward-thinking biotechnology company dedicated to driving innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. The company's strategic partnerships and milestone achievements highlight its commitment to transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.

