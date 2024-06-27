Branded Legacy, Inc. and Hemp Emu Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance CBD Product Manufacturing

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG), a leading manufacturer of wellness products, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Hemp Emu, a renowned provider of premium CBD products. This collaboration will enable Branded Legacy to manufacture Hemp Emu's extensive range of high-quality CBD products, including creams, roll-ons, gummies, and tinctures, at its state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Florida.

Key Details of the Partnership:

Enhanced Production: Branded Legacy will leverage its advanced manufacturing techniques to boost the production efficiency of Hemp Emu's CBD products.

Faster Delivery: This partnership aims to ensure faster delivery times to customers across the United States , meeting the increasing demand for Hemp Emu's popular products.

Quality Assurance: Both companies are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and effectiveness in their product offerings.

Hemp Emu, known for its pure CBD isolate products and innovative use of emu oil for enhanced transdermal absorption, is excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. Michael Wainer, COO at Hemp Emu, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Branded Legacy, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in the CBD industry. This partnership will streamline our manufacturing process, improve supply chain efficiency, and ultimately provide our customers with even better products and services."

Branded Legacy, renowned for its cutting-edge production facilities and dedication to quality, is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. Dave Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, stated, "We are honored to collaborate with Hemp Emu, a brand that has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional CBD products. Together, we will ensure these products continue to meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness."

In partnership with Branded Legacy, Hemp Emu customers can look forward to the same great products they have come to love, now manufactured with even greater precision and care. Both companies remain dedicated to providing natural, effective, and safe CBD solutions for a variety of health and wellness needs.

For more information about Hemp Emu and its products, please visit Hemp Emu's website.

About Hemp Emu: Hemp Emu is a leading provider of CBD products designed to promote health and wellness. With a commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Hemp Emu offers a wide range of products, including CBD creams, roll-ons, gummies, and tinctures.

About Branded Legacy: Branded Legacy is a reputable manufacturer known for its cutting-edge production facilities and high-quality standards. Specializing in the manufacturing of CBD and other wellness products, Branded Legacy is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the industry.

