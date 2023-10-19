Branded Legacy, Inc. Has Retired 600 Million Common Shares on Path to Retire 2 Billion by November 2023

Management Team's Pledge to Preserve Shareholder Value and Stability

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC.PK: BLEG), a holdings company focused on advancing biotechnical research, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value. The company has retired 600 million common shares, bringing them closer to their ambitious goal of retiring at least 2 billion common shares by the end of November 2023.

This strategic move underlines Branded Legacy's dedication to strengthening its financial position and streamlining its capital structure, creating long-term value for its shareholders. The retirement of these shares reflects the company's confidence in its future growth prospects.

David Oswald, CEO at Branded Legacy, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, saying, "We believe that retiring this first set, totalling 600 million common shares, is a significant step toward achieving our ultimate goal of retiring roughly 2 billion total shares. This action underscores our commitment to responsible corporate governance and aligns with our long-term strategy for the benefit of our valued shareholders."

The retirement of these shares has been implemented in a carefully planned manner, with details communicated to shareholders and the public. Branded Legacy will continue to focus on its core business and growth initiatives as it moves forward.

Phil White, Chief Compliance Officer, added, "In addition to retiring a significant number of common shares, our team asserts that we will not liquidate any officers or directors common shares for at least one year. This measure is in place to protect the interests of our shareholders and maintain the integrity of our stock for a long term."

The management team's decision sends a clear message of their faith in the company's direction and their commitment to the welfare of Branded Legacy's shareholders.

The board of directors agrees, by stating: "This move is a testament to Branded Legacy's unwavering dedication to fostering a stable and prosperous future for its investors, as the company continues to make significant strides in the biotechnology sector. We're proud of the team we have in place, and excited for the future"

About Branded Legacy:

Branded Legacy Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG) is a forward-thinking biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on sustainability, Branded Legacy is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit our website at https://brandedlegacy.com/news/. Additional information about our leadership team and board of directors can be found at https://brandedlegacy.com/leadership/

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: info@brandedlegacy.com Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.