Branded Legacy, Inc. Secures Key Client with $70,000,000 Annual Revenue; Expects to Surpass $10,000,000 in 2025

500% Growth Target Has Been Set For The Next Six Months of Operations

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc.,(OTC.PK: BLEG) a leading supplier of botanical extracts and alkaloid-based compounds, is excited to announce that it has sent its first invoice to Monster Group, Inc. a multinational product manufacturer and distributor generating over $70,000,000 in annual revenue. This partnership marks a significant milestone and is expected to act as a catalyst that will propel Branded Legacy into generating over $10,000,000 annually in revenue by 2025.

The partnership commences with Branded Legacy's subsidiary Sycamore BioPharma providing high-quality mitragynine salt, which will be integrated into the client's product lines which are sold across the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Branded Legacy will take over lab operations for this client over the next 6 to 10 months. The current supply line is generating approximately $60,000 weekly for the company, and a 500% growth target has been set for the next six months of operations. Discussions for expanding the product line with several additional commodities are already underway.

In addition, Branded Legacy's subsidiary Royal Biotek has been engaged in negotiations with a large distributor to provide Delta 8 and Delta 9 distillate, which could lead to similar revenue figures in the near future.

"This announcement is the culmination of months of dedicated work and negotiations," said Dave Oswald, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "While we have always been cautious about sharing sensitive deal information until it's finalized, I'm pleased to confirm that this development positions us to be a self-funded company moving forward, reducing the need to seek additional funding."

Branded Legacy has also been in talks with several potential acquisition candidates, with discussions accelerating rapidly. These candidates include companies that complement Branded Legacys' existing operations and strategic growth plans.

