Branded Legacy, Inc. To Add $320,000 In Revenue With New White Label Contract

Royal Biotek Enhances Everglade Line with New Products

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Biotek, a subsidiary of Branded Legacy, Inc. (Symbol: $BLEG), is proud to announce the expansion of its Everglade line, a distinguished collection of cannabis products, crafted exclusively for Surge Distribution Co. This expansion not only builds on the initial success of the Everglade gummies but also marks a significant stride in Royal Biotek's commitment to delivering tailored cannabis solutions that meet the specific needs of Surge Distribution's diverse clientele.

David Oswald, CEO of Royal Biotek, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "We are thrilled to expand the Everglade line for Surge Distribution with the introduction of THCA Flower, featuring the iconic imagery and branding that have contributed to the success of this line. This addition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and reinforces our position as a trusted leader in premium cannabis offerings."

Under this enhanced partnership, Royal Biotek will provide Surge Distribution with 4,000 packages of THCA Flower twice each quarter, generating a consistent revenue stream with each order valued at approximately $40,000. This development is expected to significantly contribute to Branded Legacy's revenue growth in the early stages of the second quarter.

The expansion reflects Royal Biotek's unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and integrity within the cannabis industry. Every product within the Surge Everglade line is meticulously crafted using only the finest ingredients and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques to ensure unmatched potency, purity, and consistency.

"The addition of new products to the Everglade line is a pivotal moment for Royal Biotek, reinforcing our leadership in the fast-evolving cannabis and white label markets," Oswald added. "Our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance continues to set the standards of excellence in the industry."

In addition to expanding the Everglade line, Royal Biotek is excited to announce an upcoming collaboration with a well-known celebrity tattoo artist. This partnership aims to create a new, all-natural tattoo aftercare product. This move is also expected to significantly increase media exposure. Further details will be shared upon finalizing the contracts.

Branded Legacy also announced the signing of three white label agreements with Surge Distribution Company and Kava & Hobbs just last quarter. These new deals increased revenue from quarter one by over $100,000.

About Royal Biotek

Royal Biotek, a subsidiary of Branded Legacy, Inc., is at the forefront of developing innovative cannabis solutions. With a focus on quality and customer-centric products, Royal Biotek continues to lead the market in creating unique cannabis experiences for its diverse customer base.

For more information about Royal Biotek and to explore their white label capabilities please visit: https://royalbiotek.com/white-label-program/

Original Copy of this Press Release: https://brandedlegacy.com/branded-legacy-inc-to-add-320000-in-revenue-with-white-label-contract/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services, including ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products.

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," and similar expressions.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.