Branded Legacy, Inc. Unveils Major Equipment Acquisition Raising Total Assets to $3,787,215.00

Asset Portfolio Increases By 1,412% In Under 2 Months

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG), a leading innovator in research, development, and production, announces that it has increased its assets to $3,787,215.00, which is a 1,412% increase as compared to the end of Q3. The Company's recently acquired Laboratory and packing equipment greatly bolsters its research and development, product production and packaging operations.

The extensive range of equipment acquired includes multiple High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Gas Chromatography systems, various centrifuges, vacuum ovens, an irradiating flow hood, incubators, labeling machinery, packaging equipment, industrial chillers, autoclave, blister packer, sonic homogenizers, high-powered microscopes, and more. This diverse array of tools empowers BLEG to conduct precise chemical composition analyses, create controlled research environments, and efficiently handle various stages of product development, labeling, shipping, bottling, and tube filling.

The Company recently expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment valued at $252,900.00 at a cost of $106,500.00 while incurring no additional debt. This strategic investment positions BLEG at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, enhancing its capacity for chemical analysis, alkaloid separation, and advanced research and development.

The total investment of $106,500.00 demonstrates BLEG's commitment to advancing its capabilities and staying at the forefront of technological innovation. The company aims to harness the power of these new tools to expedite research processes, ensure product quality, and meet the growing demands of its customers.

"We are thrilled to announce this significant expansion in our operational capabilities. Bringing in this equipment allows us to eliminate several production choke points, giving us the ability to meet increasing demand in a timely manner." said David Oswald, CEO at Branded Legacy, Inc. "This strategic investment underscores our dedication to providing high-quality products and services to our clients."

In addition to the equipment acquisition, BLEG acknowledges that its current facilities are reaching capacity. Plans are underway for facility upgrades to accommodate the expanded operations seamlessly. The company is committed to creating an environment that fosters innovation and efficiency, ensuring it remains a key player in the industry.

In other recent company news, Branded Legacy, Inc. successfully removed $1.5 million of debt from its balance sheet through a strategic debt purchase initiative, negotiating the purchase of their entire outstanding debt of $1,500,000 at a remarkable price of $450,000. This strategic decision not only eliminates a substantial liability but also safeguards against any potential conversion of the debt into shares.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Branded Legacy specializes in the development and marketing of cutting-edge products and services. The company's diverse portfolio includes ventures in biotechnology, digital solutions, and wellness products, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its customers. Branded Legacy's strategic approach to growth involves identifying and integrating promising businesses and technologies that align with its mission to deliver sustainable, high-quality products and services.

Original Copy of this Press Release: https://brandedlegacy.com/branded-legacy-inc-unveils-major-equipment-acquisition-raising-total-assets-to-over-3mm

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Joe Holladay

Branded Legacy

Phone: 321-345-3565

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://brandedlegacy.com/

Safe Harbor Statement on Forward-Looking Language:

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

SOURCE Branded Legacy, Inc.