Branded Legacy Secures Exclusive Extraction Partnership with One of the World's Largest Kava Distributors and Producers

Extraction agreement with Botany Evolution LLC to generate over $1 Million in annual profits

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG) a leading innovator in kava extraction and formulation, is pleased to announce an exclusive extraction agreement with Botany Evolution LLC, a premier supplier of high-quality Kava rhizome. Botany Evolution, also known as Kava Depot, is one of the largest kava distributors and producers in the world, with self-owned farms throughout the South Pacific. This partnership aims to advance the production of superior kava extracts to satisfy the rapidly growing demands both in the wellness and recreational kava spheres.

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Biotek will produce hundreds of kilograms per week of nanized, water-soluble 30% kava extract for Botany Evolution, resulting in an approximate annual profit of $800,000 or more. Additionally, Royal Biotek will produce a 70% kavalactone paste, which will conservatively yield an estimated profit of $325,000 annually. Combined, this collaboration is expected to generate a total annual profit of at least $1,250,000, leveraging the strengths of both companies to ensure the highest quality standards in kava extract production. These numbers reflect the initial stage of the contract, and it is expected that these figures will increase with time. The companies have also initiated dialogue concerning forthcoming white label projects such as gummies and beverages.

The agreement establishes an exclusive corporate partnership between Royal Biotek and Botany Evolution. Royal Biotek will be responsible for all extraction and formulations, while Botany Evolution will supply all necessary kava input materials exclusively to Royal Biotek for all extraction and white label purposes. This exclusivity guarantees a consistent and reliable supply chain, enabling both companies to focus on innovation and product excellence.

Laurent Olivier, the owner of Botany Evolution, who immigrated from New Caledonia in 2000, is credited with pioneering the kava bar trend in the USA. His vision brought the concept of drinking kava socially in a safe environment, similar to the traditions of the South Pacific, to the United States. His first concept kava bar opened in Boca Raton in 2002, followed by another in St. Petersburg in 2009. Laurent's focus on importing and distributing the highest quality kava has been instrumental in the industry's growth.

Royal Biotek and Botany Evolution are committed to maintaining the highest quality standards. During an initial one-month experimentation period, both parties will collaborate to refine formulations, ensuring satisfaction with inputs and standardizing outputs. Throughout the partnership, the purity and efficacy of the kava extracts will be validated through rigorous analysis conducted by Botany Evolution.

"We are thrilled to partner with Botany Evolution LLC in this exclusive agreement. Our combined expertise and commitment to quality will undoubtedly result in exceptional kava extracts and products, catering to the growing demand for natural alternatives to alcohol." said David Oswald, CEO of Royal Biotek.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.:

Branded Legacy is a leader in the extraction and formulation of kava and other botanical extracts. With state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team of experts, Royal Biotek is committed to producing the highest quality extracts, ensuring safety, efficacy, and purity.

About Botany Evolution:

Botany Evolution LLC is a premier supplier of kava root and high-quality botanical extracts. The company leverages its extensive network of self-owned farms throughout the South Pacific to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of top-tier kava. Committed to sustainability and excellence, Botany Evolution continually pioneers new methods to enhance the purity and efficacy of its botanical offerings, meeting the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

