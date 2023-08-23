Branded Merchandise Veteran Jill Albers Joins BDA As Senior Director, Business Development

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC

23 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Industry Luminary Brings Deep Enterprise Relationships and a Strong Track Record of Developing Long-Term Client Partnerships to BDA Leadership

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Jill Albers as Senior Director, Business Development. Jill is a dynamic industry executive with extensive experience forging and nurturing meaningful client relationships and delivering robust client programs through creative collaboration with marketing teams.

Bringing over 20 years of business development, sales and marketing expertise, Jill has a proven track record of building new enterprise relationships. Jill joins BDA from BAMKO, where she held the VP, Business Development role and worked with large clients. Jill employs a deep understanding of the industry to build a strong business pipeline and deliver branded solutions that achieve tangible results for customers.

"Having top industry talent such as Jill join our BDA team is reflective of our position in the market, and our customers' level of trust in bringing their campaigns to life," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and co-founder of BDA. "With her exceptional leadership experience, Jill understands what it takes to be the best and knows how to create an exceptional client and consumer experience. I've long admired Jill's work and know she will fit right in with our incredible team. She has found her true home, and we are ecstatic she is here."

"Joining BDA was an unequivocal yes for me, knowing we share the same obsessive focus on creating the best client experience possible and ensuring that every step of that journey feels intentional," said Jill Albers. "I look forward to being a part of this team that continues to lead the industry by example by setting new standards for creativity and innovation, and continuously raises the bar for best-in-class customer service."

About BDA
Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with almost 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 50 locations in North America and eight international offices. BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies and recognized as the top solution for enterprise clients looking for a true turnkey solution. Clients like Dell, NFL, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com.

