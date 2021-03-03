Branded Online Announces Partnership with Charming Charlie

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Online, the premier intelligent commerce solution for leading online brands, has partnered with Charming Charlie to reinvigorate its digital platform and drive profitability and revenue in 2021 and beyond. The Houston-based contemporary women's fashion and accessories powerhouse offers a wide array of fashion, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It will team up with Branded Online to connect with consumers by building upon its digital strategy. A perfect announcement to share during what has been an explosive year for eCommerce, the Branded Online and Charming Charlie partnership brings together two of the most recognizable brand names in online commerce.

The Branded Online team has a history of being pioneers of the digital landscape, having built the platforms and technology that ran ecommerce for companies like Samsung and Microsoft while at BuyNow.com and Digital River. With today's modern eCommerce landscape, they expanded their platform into fashion and lifestyle brands, which led to the creation of Branded Online. Through its success and immediate impact, Branded Online acquired legacy leaders, OneStop Commerce and Zther Interactive, the most awarded West Coast design agency and an industry leader in outsourced eCommerce to fashion and apparel brands today.

As the leadership team at Branded Online's vision has grown, their technology and customer insights have immensely accelerated. They have merged into the premier intelligent commerce system and partnered with brand powerhouses such as Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion, Yeezy, and countless others. Branded Online elevates eCommerce for brands who need superior technology and services to conquer the next frontier of online commerce to help fashion, CPG, beauty, health, and wellness brands.

Branded Online's leadership understands the challenges online commerce giants face in accessing and partnering with a comprehensive growth and online commerce partner.

About Branded Online

Branded Online specializes in delivering enterprise-level solutions and technology through data-driven systems. Since 2010, Branded Online has helped brands demystify eCommerce by assisting them in navigating the complex online retail environment, providing digital marketing, technology and development, product and warehouse management, logistics, fulfillment, and merchant services.

For more information, please visit www.brandedonline.com.

About Charming Charlie

Charming Charlie is an award-winning women's contemporary fashion and accessories retailer based in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2004, the award-winning retailer is recognized for leading the retail revolution with unparalleled in-store and online shopping experiences. Thoughtfully-curated collections incorporating classic design elements and trends of the moment combined with signature color schemes that spark creativity and individuality have elevated styles at an accessible price.

For more information, please visit www.charmingcharlie.com.

