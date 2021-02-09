Branded Raises $150 Million in Funding and Acquires 20 Top-Selling Marketplace Brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded E-Commerce Group ("Branded"), a global digital consumer products platform that partners with and invests in e-commerce and marketplace brands, today announced it has raised $150 million in investment capital and acquired 20 best-selling marketplace brands.

Target Global co-founded the company and led the round with participation from other global funds including Declaration Partners, Tiger Global, Kreos Capital, Lurra Capital, Regah Ventures, Kima Ventures, and Vine Ventures. Prominent entrepreneurs including Mark Pincus (Founder of Zynga), Jon Oringer (Founder of Shutterstock), Maximilian Bittner (Co-Founder of Lazada), and a dozen other business leaders and former executives from Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba and Lazada have also individually invested in Branded.

Since its founding in 2020, Branded has built a robust portfolio of high-potential brands with combined gross revenues of approximately $150 million, making the group a home for some of the largest FBA ('Fulfilled by Amazon') sellers on Amazon. Branded is building a consumer products platform, with a focus on investing in, and growing brands in the Home, Lifestyle & Leisure categories.

Branded's leadership marries the deep operating experience of e-commerce veterans who built some of the world's largest marketplaces with the strategic and financial acumen of world-class investors and executives, enabling the company to execute on acquisitions of any size.

Branded co-founder and CEO Pierre Poignant previously co-founded Lazada, which he led as CEO shortly after its sale to Alibaba and built it into one of the largest and fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in Asia. Branded co-founder and President Michael Ronen brings deep expertise in growth investing from his experience as a founding managing partner of SoftBank's Vision Fund in Silicon Valley, as well as a wealth of capital-raising and M&A execution experience from his 19 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a partner and COO of the global technology group.

"We are excited to leverage our e-commerce and business-building experience to create this next-generation multi-brand platform," said Mr. Poignant. "Our team will provide unmatched operations, marketing, business development and supply chain expertise, serving as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs worldwide to scale their consumer brands and delight consumers on Amazon and beyond. Our global footprint, our team's experience in scale-up growth, our ready access to capital, as well as the proprietary analytical tools and business intelligence capabilities we are building, uniquely position us to exponentially grow the best brands out there."

"Thanks to Amazon's incredible investment in global logistics and technology, there are millions of third-party sellers worldwide on the Amazon marketplace," said Mr. Ronen. "We are facing a generational opportunity to build Branded into a digital-first consumer product goods (CPG) e-commerce platform, distilling the best among the $300 billion in revenue generated by businesses already thriving on Amazon's marketplace. We will look to partner with and enable the most successful founders of high-potential brands to scale their operations globally."

Ben Kaminski, Partner at Target Global, co-founder and Chairman of Branded, added: "Covid-19 has been a massive accelerator of consumers' continuing shift to online shopping. We see fundamental changes in consumer behavior and purchase decision-making opening an opportunity to build a new type of consumer products leader with a digital-first mindset. Target Global has been a proud co-founder and investor in Branded. We are excited to jointly realize this unique opportunity, while becoming a home for some of the most talented sellers and entrepreneurs seeking to take their brands to the next level. I am excited to work with Pierre and Michael to realize Branded's full potential."

About Branded

Branded is a global digital consumer products platform, with a focus on Home, Lifestyle and Leisure markets. We partner with the most successful founders of third-party seller brands on Amazon and other marketplaces to help them unlock growth and achieve global scale through acquisitions, investments, improved operations, sourcing, and marketing. Our leadership team combines decades of experience in investing, technology, scaling high-growth tech startups, and deep operating expertise and supply chain capabilities. With a robust and growing portfolio of top-selling Amazon brands, and a presence in Paris, Berlin, New York, Silicon Valley and Miami, Branded is quickly becoming a preeminent global multi-brand e-commerce platform in a growing e-commerce marketplace. For more information, visit: www.joinbranded.com .

About Target Global

Target Global is an international investment firm headquartered in Berlin, with more than $1.5bn in assets under management. With investing offices in London, Tel Aviv and Barcelona, we connect the key European startup ecosystems and leverage the unique DNA of each of our target geographies, across our global network. Building on our experienced team with substantial operational and investment experience, we help exceptional entrepreneurs to build market leaders. Target Global invests across multiple stages, investing in fast-growing tech companies, targeting trillion € markets. Our Partners have been investing for more than 15 years in the digital technology space, backing some of the key European success stories. The Target Global portfolio includes companies such as Auto1, Delivery Hero, Rapyd, TravelPerk, WeFox and Zego. More about Target Global: www.targetglobal.vc

