Branded Strategic Hospitality Adds 3 New Technology Companies to Portfolio Investing in Robotics, Sustainability and Mobile Payments

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality (Branded), an investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries, announced today that it has added Picnic, GoTab and Dispatch Goods to its portfolio. The additions bring Branded's portfolio to 25 investments and marks the company's entry into the robotics and sustainability space, with continued growth in the mobile payments category.

The Picnic Pizza System automates pizza making. It is a modular, easy-to-use, automated pizza assembly system that uses your exact recipe to top dough with precise amounts of sauce, cheese, meat, and veggies, creating a perfect pizza every time.

GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab. All options can be completed through GoTab's easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS).

Dispatch Goods is a reusable container marketplace that partners with restaurants, businesses, and consumers to provide reusable container options, enabling brick-and-mortar businesses to reuse containers multiple times.

"Branded is first and foremost a group of Hospitality subject matter experts with boots on the ground experience and a keen sense of knowing what operators want. When building out our portfolio, it's critical for us to align ourselves with companies that offer real solutions to real problems operators face," said Branded Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jimmy Frischling. "Right now, operators are looking to incorporate robotics to assist with human productivity, they are more conscious of waste and learning how their stores can use more sustainable products, and they are turning to tech to increase their digital footprints through one-stop-shop mobile ordering and payment options. We're thrilled to welcome Picnic, GoTab, and Dispatch Goods into the Branded family."

In addition to capital, Branded will work with all three companies to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.

For more information, questions, or to set up an interview with Branded, Picnic, GoTab, or Dispatch Goods, please reach out to Ashley Davidson at [email protected]

About Branded Strategic Hospitality

Founded in 2018, Branded Strategic Hospitality is a New York City-based investment and advisory firm focused on early- and growth-stage technology in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Led by 25-year hospitality veteran Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and financial expert Jimmy Frischling, Branded has become the insider for the industry's hottest emerging technology and strategically invests in companies that are allies to owners and operators, addressing their most critical challenges and opportunities while driving sales, reducing costs, and addressing compliance issues. Branded brings value to its partner companies through financial capital, strategic counsel, and its deep industry expertise and connections to accelerate growth.

Branded's portfolio currently includes 25 investments, including Ovation, Chowly, TapRm, PourMyBeer, Minnow, and Bbot. In 2021, Branded invested in its first restaurant concept, Mighty Quinn's BBQ, and launched B WORKS, an exclusive accelerator and coworking space for its partner companies housed in its New York City headquarters. Branded also operates the Branded Hospitality Marketplace, a digital e-commerce platform providing best-in-class technology, innovation, professional services, and suppliers for the food and beverage segment. For more information on Branded Strategic Hospitality, visit www.brandedstrategic.com. To subscribe to Branded's podcast, "Hospitality Hangout," visit https://www.foodabletv.com/hospitality-hangout.

About Picnic

Picnic is transforming the future of food through innovative automation. We're a fast-growing company based in Seattle, Washington. Since 2016, our engineers, designers, food scientists, and trailblazers have been working to answer the needs of the food service industry. By automating food preparation, we save commercial kitchens time and money and let them focus on what really matters: the customer. https://www.hellopicnic.com/

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. https://gotab.io/

About Dispatch Goods

We are a female-founded reverse logistics company based in San Francisco.

We are committed to making takeout more taste-y and less waste-y. We partner with restaurants to offer food to customers in completely reusable packaging, again and again. https://dispatchgoods.com/

Contact:

Ashley Davidson

[email protected]

(305) 298-8022

SOURCE Branded Strategic Hospitality