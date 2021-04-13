Branded Strategic Hospitality Invests in Multi-Beverage Dispensing Company Lavit

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality, "Branded", a platform that invests and partners with early and growth-stage Hospitality Technology and Food & Beverage Innovation companies, announced today that it has added Lavit to its portfolio. Lavit is a leading maker of multi-beverage, counter-top dispensing machines.

Lavit produces on-demand water coolers that offer still or sparking water and 25+ delicious beverages at the touch of a button. The cooler eliminates the need for plastic bottles, cans or jugs. It uses EcoCaps, which are made from 100% aluminum and are recyclable.

Using globally patented technology, the Lavit system lets consumers make and pour their drink in seconds, by dispensing a range of cold beverage options "on-demand" at the tap of a button and offering customization of beverages based on carbonation and flavor. Since commercialization, Lavit has a growing network of customers in the US and Canada.

"Lavit is truly a cooler, water cooler. Beverage Innovation has been a key area of focus for Branded and we specifically want to promote wellness and sustainability." said Branded Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jimmy Frischling. "As business owners, it's our responsibility to help our employees and consumers make easy and better choices and part of that includes our desire to do well by having people drink well."

The Lavit system is leading a new standard in the safety of beverage dispensers. Made with the highest quality, anti-microbial materials and containing a daily water cleansing system, Lavit makes it simple to make drinks at work. Lavit beverages are always low/no sugar and made with simple ingredients and zero preservatives.

Branded's investment in Lavit follows the previous funding round in Lavit led by CCEP Ventures – the innovation engine and investment arm of Coca-Cola European Partners. Branded has previously worked with CCEP spearheading the coming together and partnership between Branded's Partner Company - Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS) and Coca Cola.

On partnering with Branded, Lavit Chairman & CEO John Uhlein says, "We look forward to working with the team at Branded Strategic Hospitality in introducing the Lavit technology to the hospitality sector."

About Branded: Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded" is an investment & advisory company that leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality technology and food & beverage innovation. www.brandedstrategic.com.

About Lavit: At Lavít, we take water personally. Our revolutionary multi-patented single serve water cooler is personalizing the way people drink water where they work, shop, and soon, where they live - by providing individualized still and sparking water and delicious beverages at the touch of a button. Lavit fans are making the smarter choice for health and hydration every time.

