Branded Strategic Hospitality Invests in Restaurant Management Platform MarginEdge

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Strategic Hospitality, "Branded," platform that invests and partners with early and growth-stage Hospitality Technology and Food & Beverage Innovation companies, announced today that it has added MarginEdge to its portfolio. MarginEdge uses POS integration and invoice data to give operators a real time view into their prime costs.

Obtaining real time data is imperative to business operations and fundamental decision making. MarginEdge enables restaurant operators to save time on administrative tasks, increases operational efficiency, and boost profits through the elimination of tedious paperwork. With no data entry, the robust platform presents operators with daily purchases and sales history while integrating directly with their point of sale and accounting system. From recipe pricing to updated inventory and budgets, the operators work all starts and ends with a picture. From there, the MarginEdge app captures all invoices, receipts or bills and converts them to line-item details within 24 hours.

"At Branded we harp on the saying that time is our most valuable commodity. Everyday operators waste an immense amount of time on mundane and monotonous tasks. Minutes turn into hours, hours turn into days and days turn into weeks. MarginEdge takes operational efficiency to the next level," said Branded Co-Founder and Managing Partner Michael Schatzberg. "We connected immediately with founders Bo and Roy, not only because of their incredible product but their understanding of the issue they were solving inside and out due to their deep restaurant expertise as previous owners and operators."

MarginEdge's current top customers include, but are not limited to Maple Street Biscuit Company, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, Sunday In Brooklyn, and Chef Geoff's. Currently, MarginEdge services close to 2,000 restaurants across 47 states, from independent neighborhood spots to larger multi-unit restaurant groups.

Branded will be working with MarginEdge to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.

On partnering with Branded, MarginEdge Co-Founder & CEO Bo Davis says, "Empowering restaurant operators with technology is central to our mission at MarginEdge and made Branded an incredibly aligned partner. Our team is comprised of veteran industry operators – myself included – so we deeply understand the complexity of the work and that makes us passionate about providing technology to support restaurateurs, their teams and the bottom line of their business."

Branded Strategic Hospitality Branded is an investment & advisory company that leverages its 25 years of industry expertise, deep relationships and capital to influence, accelerate and deliver value to hospitality-centric and F&B innovation companies.

MarginEdge uses POS integration and invoice data to give you real-time view into your Prime Costs – and more! Whether you're a multiunit operator or an independent, MarginEdge automates tedious processes, connects systems and radically streamlines key activities, like inventory, cost-tracking, ordering and recipes.

