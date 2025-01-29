BRANDefenders Launches AI-Defined™ Service to Help Businesses Shape Their Online Narrative

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDefenders, a business accelerator specializing in digital marketing and strategic reputation management, announces the launch of its cutting-edge AI-Defined™ Service. With AI today, where machine learning algorithms increasingly shape public perception, this service provides businesses with the tools to train AI systems to understand and represent their brands accurately and effectively.

The AI-Defined™ Service is the latest addition to BRANDefenders' comprehensive approach to managing a brand's growth journey through their 5D Model:

Drive: Leveraging AI-driven insights and strategies to accelerate brand growth and increase engagement with target audiences.

Defend: Proactively safeguarding the brand's reputation by ensuring AI systems accurately reflect its values and messaging.

Defuse: Addressing challenges quickly and effectively to maintain a positive digital narrative in the face of potential AI misinterpretation or external crises.

Direct: Helping businesses strategically shape how AI describes their brand to maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Devin W. Johnson, CEO of BRANDefenders, highlighted the importance of this service: "AI is reshaping how brands are perceived, and businesses need to take control of that narrative. With AI-Defined™, we empower companies to strategically influence AI systems, ensuring their story is told the way they want it to be, in real time, with accuracy and impact."

Kenton Engel, CMO of BRANDefenders, added: "This service is revolutionary. AI-Defined™ gives businesses the ability to shape their digital presence in an entirely new way. By combining our deep expertise in reputation management with cutting-edge AI strategies, we're setting our clients up for long-term success."

BRANDefenders continues to set the standard for digital marketing and brand management by providing solutions that address every stage of a business's growth journey. For more information on the AI-Defined™ Service, visit www.brandefenders.com.

