Brandes Intends to Vote AGAINST Proposal to Take Dorel Industries Private

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., which on behalf of its investment advisory clients holds approximately 7% of the outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel Industries, Inc., today announced its intention to vote AGAINST the going-private transaction proposed for Dorel by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Dorel's controlling shareholders.

Brandes is a long-term investor in Dorel and believes the proposed offer significantly undervalues the company. Brandes continues to believe in the long-term upside potential of Dorel's shares and notes that the controlling shareholders are not themselves participating in this initial phase of the proposed transaction.

