Brandes Investment Partners, Eaton Vance, and Krane Funds Advisors Headline New Additions to SMArtX UMA Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), is pleased to announce the expansion of its UMA Platform with the addition of three new firms and four additional strategies this month. Brandes Investment Partners and Krane Funds Advisors make up three of the new strategies that add international portfolio diversification, while the fourth strategy adds Eaton Vance, one of the oldest investment management firms in the U.S., to the SMArtX large cap value space.

Collectively, these firms add another four strategies to the hundreds of traditional, alternative, and direct indexing investment strategies available to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Independent Broker/Dealers (IBDs), and Banks & Trusts who use the SMArtX platform:

Brandes Investment Partners – Brandes International Equity Fund Eaton Vance – Eaton Vance Large-Cap Value Fund Krane Funds Advisors – Krane All-China Growth Strategy Krane Funds Advisors – Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy

"Today's increasingly sophisticated investor requires access to the global stage and to reputable companies like Brandes Investment Partners, Eaton Vance, and Krane Funds Advisors," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "SMArtX offers that kind of diversity within a turnkey portfolio construction methodology to help streamline the advisor's investment process. To the extent that advisors need to mitigate geographical risk, international stocks also play an effective role in global risk diversification."

SMArtX's UMA technology is designed to provide clients with a complete UMA solution which simplifies and streamlines the investment management process. Powerful and real-time reporting at the sleeve level and alternative trading strategies, such as long/short and market neutral, and direct indexes, which include investment access to crypto, sector specific, and industry benchmarks, provide advisors with an array of solutions. This month, the SMArtX platform has expanded its offerings in the international space to help deepen the bench with non-US and country specific exposures.

"Whether it be advanced tools and features, a broader selection of strategies, or custom-built functionality, SMArtX's cloud-based modular infrastructure provides for a fast deployment to our enterprise clients and their networks," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX. "A scalable, secure platform sets a new paradigm for advising accounts of all sizes and managing risk in a post-COVID world."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to replace help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more about SMArtX Advisory Solutions at www.smartxadvisory.com.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Related Links

smartxadvisory.com

