Brandflow Announces Regional Expansion to Orlando, Florida, From Its Colorado Springs Headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandflow today announced its regional expansion to Orlando, Florida. Steven Twohig Sr. has been pegged to lead the regional headquarters and expansion across the east coast. Steven has 10-plus years of experience in business strategy and optimization, strategic positioning and mindset. He has worked with and for the likes of Tony Robbins, Chet Holmes and Gene McNaughton. Steven has worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies and organizations such as Mankind Project and Boys to Men.

What makes Brandflow special is that they have been collectively running businesses and working exclusively with private clients for over 25 years. Brandflow works with the absolute best of the best to bring their products and services to market with the use of intelligent marketing that is systems driven and really connects the message and story to the customer.

"Here at Brandflow, we know the numbers: 50% of businesses will FAIL in one year, 80% will FAIL within five years and 96% will FAIL before 10 years. With that in mind, we have created a narrative/story-based framework to make your brand and message resonate with customers. In today's fast world of the internet, it is important to create raving fans that connect with your brand and not only your product," said Anthony Lee, co-founder and CEO of Brandflow.

Donald Miller the CEO of Storybrand says, "It's harsh, but your customers don't really care about your business beyond how it can help them solve a problem and make life better. The sooner you realize this and embrace it, the sooner you can show customers how much you can help them."

"We want to help you make the right investment into your business by using Brandflow to power your marketing and sales machine. Our mission is helping you be proud of what we have developed together, as your brand awareness and profits increase," says Lee.

Brandflow is a cutting-edge full-service marketing firm that specializes in narrative marketing and connecting the brand to the consumer. Brandflow realizes that most businesses don't understand how much unclear messaging is costing them in sales. Brandflow helps large and small businesses succeed in this technology age where you have less than five seconds to capture someone's attention.

