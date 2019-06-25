Brandfolder Becomes A Hubspot Connect Beta Integrator

DENVER, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brandfolder announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Beta Integrator . HubSpot, a leading growth platform, works with Connect integrators to help grow their business through listing and marketing and distribution resources to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the Connect Beta Program.

The Brandfolder and HubSpot integration allows marketers and creatives to bi-directionally sync rich assets, such as images, videos, GIFs, and more. With features like versioning, teams can rest easy knowing that viewers will have the most up-to-date-version and accurate information within their email marketing campaigns and landing page copy at all times. And, with Brandfolder's Insights dashboard, users can understand which content is being used and how it's performing to help inform future campaigns.

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Connect partners comply with a set of requirements .

"A HubSpot integration is something that countless Brandfolder customers have requested. Brand creative is the currency trafficked through HubSpot, and for thousands of brands, Brandfolder is the source of truth for their creative. We're eager to see the fluidity that this integration enables," said Luke Beatty, CEO of Brandfolder.

About Brandfolder:

Brandfolder is the world's most powerfully intuitive Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that enables creatives and marketers to centrally store, organize, create, manage, distribute, and analyze brand creative. Moreover, Brandfolder's proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, Brand Intelligence, empower global brand leaders with critical data and actionable insights, better informing their creative strategy and development. Brandfolder currently provides brand executives actionable insights and distribution capabilities at global enterprises, including Papa John's, Weber Grills, Lyft, JetBlue, Manpower Group, Slack, TripAdvisor and more.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

