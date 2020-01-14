Brandfolder Ranked the Top Momentum Leader of All Digital Asset Management Software in Latest G2 Report

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandfolder, the world's most powerfully intuitive digital asset management (DAM) platform, has been ranked as the number one Momentum Leader of all digital asset management software platforms in G2.com 's latest Momentum Grid® Report . This top momentum recognition is a standout among Brandfolder's impressive rankings across the board in G2's latest Winter 2020 Reports. In addition, Brandfolder was named a Leader across all categories and number one for both Enterprise and Mid-Market Usability.

Brandfolder's industry-leading platform helps marketers, creatives, and creative operations professionals manage, collaborate, distribute, and understand the performance of their content assets. The company's users span across a multitude of industries from technology, to retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), to food and beverage, manufacturing, and many more.

"We've certainly felt the momentum here at Brandfolder, and are honored to be recognized in this industry-leading position by G2," said James Winter, VP of Marketing, Brandfolder. "As a digital asset management solution, usability is central to our offering. With industry sources finding that 70% of DAM projects fail due to lack of user adoption, we know that our product's ability to solve business problems without complexity is key to our customers' success. We work to make our platform as intuitive and easy to use as possible, without sacrificing functionality, and are thrilled to hear that work validated with reviews direct from the users themselves."

Brandfolder's top Momentum Leader ranking is based on a composite score that combines a product's growth indicators in the space with customer satisfaction. Momentum Leader status is based on a composite score that takes into account a product's review, employee, web traffic, and social growth over the past year. The multitude of Leader rankings are based on Brandfolder's high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Learn more about what real users have to say on G2's Brandfolder reviews page.

For more information about Brandfolder's industry-leading DAM platform, visit brandfolder.com/product .

About G2.com (formerly G2 Crowd)

Headquartered in Chicago, G2.com is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About Brandfolder

Brandfolder is the world's most powerfully intuitive digital asset management (DAM) platform that enables marketers and creatives to centrally store, organize, create, manage, distribute, and analyze brand creative. Moreover, Brandfolder's proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, Brand Intelligence, empowers global brand leaders with critical data and actionable insights, better informing their creative strategy and development. Brandfolder currently provides brand executives actionable insights and distribution capabilities at global enterprises, including Papa John's, Weber Grills, Lyft, JetBlue, Manpower Group, Slack, TripAdvisor and more.

For more information, visit Brandfolder.com .

