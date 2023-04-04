BrandFX Body Company Realigns Marketing & Sales Leadership for Next Growth Cycle

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandFX Body leadership changes. Since its founding in 1984, BrandFX Body Company has become the largest manufacturer of composite truck bodies and toppers in the United States. Acquired by Time Manufacturing Company in 2019, the company has seen profitable growth and today announces a realignment to better serve its customers.

Congratulations to Kevin McGuire, Director of Sales

Kevin started with BrandFX in 1991 and has worked in and led nearly every department. With more than 30 years of experience he is well prepared for this Sales Leadership role. Kevin's product engineering knowledge and its value proposition is informed by his experience under the tutelage of Gary Heisterkamp. They both started in the same year at BrandFX. "From the very beginning, Gary was present in every department I worked in. That's my example." Well respected by the entire team, Kevin is the right person to direct sales for the company. "We plan to keep things simple, and to deliver to our customers. Keeping a steady hand on the wheel is important as we transition to the next growth cycle." Kevin will take over all sales activity from Gary effective immediately.

Congratulations to Mike Villaplana, Director of Marketing

Mike has held leadership roles at BrandFX since 2017. Prior to BrandFX, Mike spent 26 years at Carrier, as a national sales manager, and 7 years at Pitney Bowes. This transition allows him to fill in gaps, and support the company's growth. Well-respected among his colleagues, Mr. Villaplana has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and an MBA. Mike will use his new role "to better share the value proposition of lightweight truck bodies, to help customers understand that composite is their best choice to save money as it impacts running costs and reliability."

Thank You Gary Heisterkamp for More Than 30 Years of Dedicated Service

Gary Heisterkamp joined the company in 1991, and has been associated with BrandFX for more than three decades. His work has helped to make BrandFX the leading composite truck body manufacturers in the world. He is leaving BrandFX to pursue other endeavors.

With Gratitude, the Company is Looking Forward

"We are grateful for the example that Gary has set," says Jerry Hatley, President at BrandFX. "an important example to both Kevin, who will assume his sales role, and to Mike, who will take on marketing responsibilities." Noting that the company's succession plan should be well-received among our valued customers and employees, Hatley acknowledges that "Gary will be missed around the office."

Curt Howell, CEO of Time Manufacturing Company, stated: "We are grateful to Gary and wish him well. Kevin and Mike are assets to our company which has seen both profit and revenue growth since our acquisition in 2019. The fiberglass division is an important contribution to our global growth plan, and with Jerry's new appointments, we are best prepared to support our partners and customers for the long haul."

SOURCE BrandFX Body Company