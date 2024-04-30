BrandGuard launches Freemium Brand Governance Platform for Marketers

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandGuard, the leading provider of brand governance solutions, today announced the launch of its new freemium offering designed to help marketers easily create, share and enforce brand guidelines across their organizations. The new offering provides free access to BrandGuard's core brand governance tools, including the BrandGuide Builder, BrandGuard scoring engine and BrandGPT conversational interface.

"Maintaining brand consistency is an ongoing challenge for marketers, who are creating more content than ever before across a proliferating number of channels," said Rob May, CEO of BrandGuard. "Our new self-serve platform equips marketing teams with powerful AI-driven capabilities for defining their brand identity, assessing creative assets for compliance, and making brand guidelines instantly accessible – all for free."

The BrandGuard freemium offering includes the following key features:

BrandGuide Builder: A user-friendly, step-by-step process that helps capture essential elements of a brand identity and transforms them into a modern style guide.

BrandGuard: An innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that ensures adherence to Brand Principles, including look and feel, tone of voice, Precision Elements such as logos, fonts, and colors, and Brand Safety considerations such as violence, nudity, and profanity.

BrandGPT: A conversational chatbot interface providing instant access to brand guideline information and assistance with prompt engineering..

To get started, users simply log in with an existing Google or Microsoft account and onboard their brand details through the BrandGuide Builder wizard, followed by uploading 30-50 sample on-brand and off-brand assets for training, BrandGuard's engine will be ready to start scoring new assets for brand compliance within 24 hours.

While the freemium product provides robust brand management capabilities for smaller teams and single brands, BrandGuard also offers premium plans with additional features like regulatory compliance, multi-brand support, enterprise user management, advanced data analytics and more. Pricing for premium plans is available upon request.

For further information please contact

[email protected]

About BrandGuard

BrandGuard is the world's #1 AI-powered brand governance platform. We teach machines to understand brands better than anyone else in the world. Using over 20 different models, we check for adherence to Brand Principles such as look and feel and tone of voice; Precision Elements such as logos, fonts and brand colors; Brand Safety such as violence, nudity and profanity; and Regulatory Compliance for businesses that must follow industry regulations. With a skilled team, advanced tech, and strong ties to top brands, our leading platform accelerates approvals and ensures consistency at every customer touchpoint. We believe AI is an enabler for marketing - your brand is valuable. BrandGuard makes sure it stays that way.

