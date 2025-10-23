The partnership program helps agencies build new, profitable service lines for AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the launch of the global Brandi Agency Partnership Program . This new initiative is designed specifically to help digital marketing, PR, content, market strategy and branding agencies turn AI visibility and related services into a scalable and profitable service line.

As generative AI reshapes how buyers discover brands, agencies are under increasing pressure to help clients remain visible in a world where traffic is nosediving, clicks are disappearing and AI-generated answers are replacing traditional search results. Large Language Models (LLMs) platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude and Perplexity have become the first—and often the only—source buyers use for product research, vendor comparisons and decision-making.

"Buyers aren't scrolling, they're asking questions and trusting AI's answers," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "The Brandi Agency Partnership Program empowers agencies to help their clients become the brands AI cites, proving impact, strengthening positioning and unlocking new revenue streams in the process."

Forward-thinking agencies are already turning AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) into a profitable new line of business. As brands demand measurable visibility in AI-generated answers, agencies are packaging GEO audits, AI citation tracking and AI-ready content optimization as premium retainer and project services. Recent industry data shows that 78% of agency clients lack the core visibility signals that drive AI discovery—highlighting a major market gap. Early agency adopters of Brandi and other platforms like Brandi are reporting stronger client retention, higher revenue and the ability to command premium retainers. For many firms, GEO isn't just a capability—it's a growth engine.

The Brandi Agency Partnership Program has already gained significant traction, with more than a dozen leading digital, content and PR agencies actively using the platform to deliver AI visibility analytics, GEO audits and optimization consulting to their clients. These early partners represent a cross-section of the digital landscape—from enterprise-level global marketing and digital agencies to mid-size content and full-service PR firms —all leveraging Brandi's deep intelligence layer to expand their offerings and demonstrate measurable ROI in the AI-first era.

The Brandi Agency Partnership Program equips agencies with the data, technology and intelligence to deliver increasing and measurable AI visibility for clients. Through Brandi's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, agencies can audit, optimize and monitor how often their clients are mentioned and cited in AI-generated answers. Partners can then take actionable steps to increase their brand awareness, share of voice and owned content citation percentages. Agencies centered on branding, messaging and competitive positioning also use Brandi to perform SWOT analyses and derive actionable competitive intelligence, messaging themes and market opportunities.

By being a member of the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, agencies can:

Create dramatic, measurable impact on brand mentions and citations by AI models

on brand mentions and citations by AI models Demonstrate proven ROI that justifies premium retainers through AI visibility analytics, citation tracking and segment-specific reporting

that justifies premium retainers through AI visibility analytics, citation tracking and segment-specific reporting Identify real buyer prompts and pain points using Brandi's codified intelligence to see which questions shape purchasing decisions

using Brandi's codified intelligence to see which questions shape purchasing decisions Optimize content and technical signals for machine readability and extraction, ensuring faster citations and stronger AI alignment

for machine readability and extraction, ensuring faster citations and stronger AI alignment Track visibility by industry, persona and funnel stage, providing clients with tailored GEO strategies that directly connect to business outcomes

Brandi's new partnership framework is built for multiple disciplines:

Digital marketing agencies can integrate GEO analytics alongside traditional SEO to enhance performance benchmarks and client reporting

can integrate GEO analytics alongside traditional SEO to enhance performance benchmarks and client reporting PR firms can connect earned media placements to AI citation share and answer inclusion, demonstrating an expanded layer of measurable influence

can connect earned media placements to AI citation share and answer inclusion, demonstrating an expanded layer of measurable influence Branding agencies can leverage real buyer queries and AI data to refine messaging, tone and positioning strategies grounded in real-world discovery

can leverage real buyer queries and AI data to refine messaging, tone and positioning strategies grounded in real-world discovery Content studios can use Brandi's prompt-level insights to guide AI-ready content creation and optimize assets for machine readability and authority

The Brandi Agency Partnership Program is now open to qualified agencies. Partners receive:

Referrals for Brandi customers seeking agency support

Financial incentives for referred business

Co-branded marketing support and joint PR opportunities

Exclusive access to Brandi's platform and training resources

Dedicated partner success management

Early access to new features and GEO insights

"Brandi AI looks beyond the typical criteria of search ranking and relevancy, tailoring visibility and insights for site owners and agency partners around the goals and outcomes desired by GenAI app users," said Jason English, director and principal analyst at Intellyx , a firm that tracks emerging digital transformation trends. "What optimizes GEO can further enhance SEO algorithms, so improving your brand's domain authority will also help maintain a presence in natural search results."

"Our early agency partners are using Brandi to transform their clients' visibility and KPI reporting in a generative-first market," said Nurik. "They are also expanding their overall retainer value and margins while redefining what innovation and success in a services business looks like."

Agencies can explore partnership tiers or book an agency demo at mybrandi.ai .

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to Generative AI, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. The platform tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows if and how a brand is mentioned in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility against competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Together, these insights create advanced market visibility that reflects how people actually research and evaluate products and services today. With this foundation, Brandi equips marketing leaders and teams with data-driven recommendations to refine existing web content and marketing assets and shape content strategies that earn brand mentions and citations by AI models. Built for marketers by marketers, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy; content, PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility; and founders and startups seeking early traction. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn and X .

