Brandi AI Launches Sentiment Hub, a First-of-its-Kind, Patent-Pending Brand Intelligence Capability for Tracking Market Definition and Sentiment Inside AI-Generated Answers

Brandi AI's new capability helps enterprise marketing and PR teams define target market categories, monitor how AI answer engines describe their brand, identify source-level sentiment drivers, and track whether AI-generated answers reinforce or weaken brand positioning

MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced the launch of Sentiment Hub™ — the first and only solution that enables brands to define, own and track their market narrative inside AI answer engines like ChatGPT, CoPilot, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity.

The capability allows marketers and public relations (PR) professionals to define the market categories, buyer questions, competitive comparisons and brand attributes they want to track, then measure whether AI systems reinforce that positioning, favor competitors or repeat outdated or misinformed third-party narratives.

"Establishing and maintaining market category ownership has always been a central objective of marketing and PR strategy — yet until now, no technology ever made it measurable inside AI-generated answers," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI. "Brandi's Sentiment Hub changes that. Marketers and communications professionals can define the market they want to own and track whether AI answer engines are reflecting that positioning or handing it to a competitor — because the gap between the story a company is telling and the story AI is repeating can quickly become lost revenue."

Why AI-Generated Brand Characterization is Now a Competitive Imperative

Brandi AI's Sentiment Hub addresses a new reality in consumer and business-to-business (B2B) decision-making. It provides marketers and public relations (PR) teams with visibility into AI-generated brand perception at a time when:

Consumers and B2B buyers are using AI answer engines to evaluate brands and vendors before visiting a website, using an ecommerce platform or speaking with sales.

Nearly three in five consumers have replaced traditional search engines with generative AI for product recommendations.

Two-thirds of B2B buyers use generative AI as much as or more than traditional search when researching vendors.

Brands need to know not only whether they appear in AI-generated answers, but how AI systems characterize them, which competitors are favored and which sources influence those descriptions.

Marketers have long faced a fundamental measurement problem: they can track clicks and conversions, but not how people feel about what they're clicking on — and, crucially, why their brand's sentiment is changing.

"For years, the hardest thing in communications has been proving that reputation moves revenue. We could feel it, but we couldn't measure it — and now buyers are forming opinions inside AI answers before they ever reach us," said Gini Dietrich, founder of Spin Sucks and creator of the PESO Model®, the operating system that marketing and communications teams use to integrate paid, earned, shared and owned media to drive measurable business outcomes. "What makes Sentiment Hub matter is that it doesn't just tell you whether AI mentions your brand. It shows you how you're being characterized and which sources are shaping it. That's the missing measurement layer for the PESO Model® in an AI-first world. It turns sentiment from a rear-view report into something teams can actually manage."

How Brandi AI's Sentiment Hub Measures What No Other Platform Can

At the core of Sentiment Hub is Brandi AI's proprietary scoring algorithm, which makes market-category ownership and AI-generated brand sentiment measurable over time for the first time. It helps marketing and public relations (PR) teams move from observation to action by showing:

Which publisher, article or third-party source is influencing AI sentiment

Whether a source is improving or weakening brand perception

How sentiment shifts over time at the individual tracked-link level

Where competitor narratives are gaining ground on specific buying criteria

Which perception risks should be addressed before they affect sales, pipeline or deal momentum

This capability, which attributes sentiment scores to individual tracked links and measures how that sentiment shifts over time, is unique to Brandi AI and unavailable through any competing platform or solution.

Source-level precision changes what marketing and PR teams can do with that intelligence. Teams can spot a pattern — for example, a publisher consistently pulling sentiment down or a competitor narrative gaining ground on a specific buying criterion — and act before it costs the company sales or deals.

What Makes Sentiment Hub Different: The First Customizable Market Definition Tracking

Unlike generic brand monitoring tools, Sentiment Hub is the first-ever monitoring tool that lets marketing and PR teams define exactly what they want to track — the specific market categories, buyer questions, competitive comparisons and brand attributes that matter to their business — and then measure AI sentiment against those definitions over time. Sentiment Hub breaks down AI answers into structured, evidence-based records so teams can see whether AI recommends their brand, merely mentions it, favors a competitor or repeats outdated narratives from third-party sources.

Sentiment Hub enables marketing and PR teams to:

Identify whether AI describes a brand as a category leader, credible option, inferior alternative or risky choice

Measure sentiment across buyer-relevant attributes, including price, reliability, service, safety, performance, trust and innovation

Benchmark sentiment against competitors across AI engines, buyer questions, personas, geographies, market segments and time periods

Trace the specific sources contributing to positive, negative or outdated brand narratives

Track sentiment movement over time using Brandi AI's proprietary scoring algorithm, which attributes sentiment scores to specific tracked links and measures how that sentiment shifts

Connect AI brand sentiment trends to public relations (PR), content, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and broader brand strategy

For enterprise marketing teams, Sentiment Hub turns scattered AI-generated brand mentions into measurable intelligence that can inform positioning, content strategy, competitive messaging and reputation management across consumer and business-to-business (B2B) categories alike.

"Just as brands once had to learn to monitor their search rankings, they now need to monitor how AI answer engines describe them — and the stakes are just as high," said Nurik. "A brand can appear in an AI answer and still lose the buyer if it is described as expensive, unreliable or weaker than a competitor. Sentiment Hub shows marketers where those narratives originate and gives them the tools to act before a perception problem becomes a revenue problem."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the AI era require redefining Brand Intelligence to include AI-generated answers?

Brandi AI defines modern Brand Intelligence to include AI-generated answers, as AI responses are now a measurable layer of brand visibility. As consumers and business-to-business (B2B) buyers use AI answer engines to research vendors, compare options and build shortlists, marketers need to know how AI systems describe, evaluate and recommend their brands — and how to act on that intelligence through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

What should marketers measure inside AI-generated answers?

Brandi AI believes marketers should measure how AI-generated answers mention, describe, compare and recommend brands across consumer- and business-to-business (B2B)- buyer-relevant questions. Key signals include whether AI positions the brand as a category leader, credible option, inferior alternative or risky choice; which competitors are favored; which sources contribute to positive, negative or outdated narratives; and how AI brand sentiment changes across decision criteria such as price, reliability, service, safety, performance, trust and innovation.

Can marketers manually monitor AI-shaped brand perception?

Marketers cannot reliably monitor AI brand perception manually because AI answer engines produce dynamic responses across many consumer and business-to-business (B2B) buyer questions, competitors, attributes, industries, personas, geographies and platforms. According to Brandi AI, manual prompt testing may reveal isolated examples. But, it cannot consistently capture brand-specific evidence, classify attribute-level AI brand sentiment, map claims to sources, benchmark competitors or track changes over time.

How does Brandi AI's Sentiment Hub help marketers apply the PESO model to AI-generated answers?

The PESO Model® — created by Gini Dietrich, founder of Spin Sucks — is the operating system that marketing and communications teams use to integrate paid, earned, shared and owned media (PESO) to drive measurable business outcomes. Sentiment Hub extends that system into AI answer engines by showing which campaigns, articles, social conversations, web pages, reviews and third-party sources are shaping how AI describes, compares, and recommends a brand. That gives teams a way to connect PESO Model® activity to measurable movement in the AI answers buyers actually use to decide.

For more information about Brandi AI or to schedule a demo, visit https://mybrandi.ai.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI