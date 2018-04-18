Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging

"The American Package Design Awards is a testament to the power of design-forward brand essence beautifully activated," said Don Childs, chief creative officer, at Brandimage. "Not just beautiful design, but a meaningful story and powerful results that connects brands with consumers through packaging."

"The primary goal of the Slurpee cup packaging redesign was to contemporize and celebrate the magic of this much beloved iconic brand," said Childs. "The resulting design solution focuses on bringing a sense of kinetic fun to a new look that is irresistible to kids of all ages, stirring up nostalgic memories and enticing new generations."

In the Food + Beverages (non-alcoholic) category, Brandimage was awarded three Certificates of Excellence for its package design:

7-Eleven Slurpee Brand Redesign

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

7-Select Organic Juice

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

7-Select Dried Fruit

Brand Owner: 7-Eleven

Childs concluded: "We are fortunate to work with a visionary client like 7-Eleven that understands the power of meaningful brand design and the role packaging has in inspiring action and influencing consumers to purchase and repurchase."

Brandimage is a global consultancy of brand equity architects and designers. Brandimage creates brands that drive brand performance. Brandimage is an SGK Group company. SGK is part of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW). For more information visit: https://www.brand-image.com/

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,600 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private-brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7‑Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer-loyalty platform on the 7‑Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

