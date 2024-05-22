Brandin Cooks Football Camp and Carnival Gives Back to More Than 375 Stockton Children

One of the initiatives of He Gets Us is to love your neighbor, one of the reasons Brandin Cooks joined the movement. Post this

Through a partnership with He Gets Us and the support of local businesses, participants from underserved neighborhoods in Stockton could receive bus transportation to attend. The event was free for all attendees and their families. Cooks led hundreds of children through football drills, joined by all-pro defensive back DaRon Bland and coaches from throughout Cooks' career.

"I want to give glory to Jesus for the success and happiness he brings me in my life and hope that I can help inspire young athletes by giving back to a community that gave me so much growing up," said Cooks. "Stockton has supported me through my entire career, and for a group like He Gets Us to step up and make bus transportation possible this year so we could serve more families is truly an honor."

Cooks is entering his 11th season in the National Football League. The former first-round draft pick starred as a wide receiver for Lincoln High School before attending Oregon State, where he earned consensus All-American honors. Cooks currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2024 Brandin Cooks Football Camp and Carnival featured the largest turnout to date. Event supporters included He Gets Us, Dave's Pizza, ERG Enterprises, Junkless, Goodles and PATH® Water.

For more information, follow Brandin Cooks on social media at @thearcher.

