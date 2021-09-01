Branding Brand Joins the MACH Alliance

"With over 10 years of enterprise retail experience, working with brands such as Burberry, CVS, and Levi's, Branding Brand is an exciting addition to our team," says Sonja Keerl, president of the MACH Alliance. "Their platform empowers our members to easily demonstrate their value by putting a head on their headless technologies."

"The MACH Alliance represents the future of where digital technology is going—headless and collaborative," says Chris Mason, CEO of Branding Brand. "These values are the heart of our product, which allows you to quickly connect headless commerce experiences. We are excited to join the MACH Alliance, and we are proud to be among such an impressive group of peers."

About Branding Brand

Branding Brand is a headless, composable commerce company disrupting the speed and quality of digital experience creation. Their mobile-first platform allows for enterprise team developers, designers, and marketers to collaboratively work in their respective tools without missing a beat. For more information, please visit brandingbrand.com .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on machalliance.org .

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future.

SOURCE Branding Brand

