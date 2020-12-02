DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Technologies, a Dallas, Texas-based research technology and experiential company, today announced that marketing industry veteran Julie Fenton has joined its team as SVP Brand Experience. Based in Providence, RI, Julie will oversee all marketing communications for the company, with a special emphasis on the 2021 launch of Beacon , a next-generation video conference platform built from the ground up on three core principles: security, quality and simplicity. Beacon is the first product from Beacon Technologies, Inc., a Mass Luminosity subsidiary.

Beacon Branding Expert Julie Fenton Joins Mass Luminosity to Launch Video Conference Service Based on Security and Simplicity

Julie has spent more than 30 years helping Fortune 100 companies and international NGOs launch their new brands or reimagine established ones. She designed and launched award-winning brand experience strategies for the American Heart Association, Clearly, ConAgra Foods, Dell, General Electric, Microsoft, PNC Bank, and the Royal Bank of Canada.

Julie has experience in marketing from both the agency side and in-house. While at Cone Communications in Boston, she provided branding counsel, reputation management and marketing counsel to senior leadership of Blue Chip companies, as well as to national nonprofits such as the American Heart Association (AHA). Julie created the award-winning "Go Red for Women" campaign for AHA, which is one of the most well-known and regarded cause marketing campaigns of the last 20 years.

After Cone, Julie founded the cause initiative department at The Fenton Group, where she was the senior strategist bringing in clients, including GE, and creating programs, such as Banking for Women (a microfinance initiative for women in developing countries). The Fenton Group was recognized by the New England Publicity Club, The American Marketing Association, and ReBrand with more than 50 awards. Most recently Julie served as a marketing consultant for Stalwart Films, securing film locations for AMC.

Julie holds a BA in Management from Brown University and an MS in Mass Communications from Boston University.

Quotes

Angel Munoz, CEO of Mass Luminosity and Beacon Technologies: "Julie has a long history of building brands and strategically bringing organizations into new markets, which we are poised to do with our video conferencing service, Beacon. Beacon will be launching a superior product into a crowded market and we know that Julie's ability to craft programs that build awareness and resonate with target markets will be crucial to our success."

Julie Fenton , SVP Brand Experience: "I've spent my career creating campaigns that are centered around a 'people first' approach, which ultimately evolve into the development of strong communities that embrace a company's mission and products. Along with the bright and brilliant team at Beacon Technologies, I am looking forward to building the same type of community around Beacon as we usher in a new form of video conferencing that helps the world communicate in a super safe, easy and effective way.

Beacon Video Conference Platform

Beacon is a next-generation video conference platform built from the ground up on three core principles: security, quality, and simplicity. Beacon's free version has no time limitation and lets up to six people chat privately and securely. All chats are end-to-end encrypted using the latest security protocols. Supporting both Ultra HD resolution (up to 4K) and 3D audio,a Beacon call is just a one-click connection and will change the perceptions of what video conferences should look and sound like. Beacon also adds useful interactive tools, such as file transfers, real-time transcriptions, and other communication enhancements.

Resources:

About Beacon Technologies

Beacon Technologies is the developer of Beacon, a next-generation video conference platform built from the ground up on three core principles: security, quality and simplicity. The company started in 2020 in Dallas, TX, and will be launching its first product, Beacon, in 2021. Beacon Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mass Luminosity , More info can be found at www.beaconx.com.

About Mass Luminosity

From its launch in 2011, Mass Luminosity has evolved into a global research, technology and experiential company integrating brands and people. Its mission is the defragmentation and enhancement of the human experience. The company's current subsidiaries include: GTribe, the leading social media network for technology enthusiasts and video gamers and Beacon. More info can be found at www.massluminosity.com .

