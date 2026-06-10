Branding for Buyout©: A New Playbook for the Food Industry

The Grist and FRESH Communications Partner to Redefine How Brands Scale and Position for Acquisition

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grist and FRESH Communications announced today that together they're bringing Branding for Buyout© to the food industry, at scale, helping growing brands across the globe increase value and drive demand from potential buyers. The agencies first came together on PopCorners, to build a brand that was ultimately acquired by PepsiCo and set a new benchmark for maximizing the value of better-for-you brands.

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"I saw firsthand how the partnership between The Grist and FRESH Communications helped build real momentum and ultimately position PopCorners for a successful acquisition," said Paul Nardone, food industry veteran and former CEO of PopCorners. "What excites me now is seeing more founders in the food industry gain access to this same level of strategy and discipline. This partnership offers a clear path to building brand value, and the industry should be paying attention."

FRESH Communications helps food and beverage brands tell the right story at the right time, especially when the stakes are high. Established by registered dietitians Stephanie Ferrari and Sheri Kasper, the agency has supported leading food and beverage brands —including Whole Earth Brands, Cleveland Kitchen, Sweet Loren's, and Perfect Bar— as they grow, expand into new markets, and prepare for major business milestones. By building visibility and trust with consumers, retailers, and investors, FRESH helps strong brands get the recognition they deserve.

"What makes this partnership with FRESH so powerful is the combination of strategic rigor and category credibility. Together, we are giving food and beverage brands a playbook to unlock value, scale smart, and exit strong," said Ted Schlueter, Founder and CEO of The Grist and creator of Branding for Buyout. "I have spent decades helping business owners execute a reimagined sell-side process, and one thing has always been clear: the strongest brands are built for exit long before the sale.

Consolidation across the food and beverage category is accelerating, and the stakes for founders have never been higher. More than 90% of a company's value is now driven by intangible assets like brand equity, based on a 2025 Ocean Tomo analysis. At the same time, NielsenIQ reports that over 60% of category growth is coming from health- and wellness-positioned products, intensifying competition among better-for-you brands for both consumer attention and investor interest. Together, these dynamics underscore a clear shift: building a strong brand is not just a marketing tool. It is a critical driver of business valuation and long-term success.

Against this backdrop, founders can no longer afford to treat brand building and exit readiness as separate conversations. The partnership between The Grist and FRESH Communications will support brands at every stage of growth, ensuring that each touchpoint, from brand positioning to media coverage, contributes to a cohesive and compelling investment story. For companies ready to scale, attract investment, or position themselves for a strategic sale, this is more than a new service. It is a smarter, safer way to build a business that buyers want to buy.

Learn more about Branding for Buyout: https://www.brandingforbuyout.com/

About The Grist

The Grist is a strategic branding and value activation firm that helps businesses build greater relevance, differentiation, and enterprise value across B2B and B2C domestic and international markets. Through strategic positioning, brand development, storytelling, campaigns, and value activation initiatives, The Grist helps businesses strengthen market perception and create lasting competitive advantage. The firm pioneered Branding for Buyout™ (B4B), a first-of-its-kind pre-exit Value Activation Platform™ designed to help business owners shape how buyers perceive the future value of their business before the exit process begins.

About FRESH Communications, Inc.

FRESH Communications is a woman-owned PR agency specializing in better-for-you food, beverage, wellness, and lifestyle brands at pivotal moments of growth. Founded and led by registered dietitians, the agency combines deep category expertise, science-backed storytelling, and strategic communications to help brands build credibility, strengthen market positioning, and drive measurable business value. FRESH has supported both emerging and established companies across the food industry, including brands navigating rapid growth, retail expansion, and acquisition. The agency is known for translating complex product innovation into clear, compelling narratives that resonate with consumers, retailers, investors, and buyers. Learn more at FRESHCommunications.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Smith

FRESH Communications

[email protected]

(617) 510-4278

SOURCE FRESH Communications