IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than five decades, Kishigo has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of premium high-visibility safety apparel, setting the standard for reflective workwear trusted by professionals across the country. With growing competition from general protective equipment providers and new entrants, Kishigo recognized the need to revitalize its brand and reaffirm its position as the specialist leader in the category.

BrandingBusiness Partners with Kishigo on Bold New Identity

Working side by side with the Kishigo team, BrandingBusiness helped develop a new brand positioning and refreshed identity designed to capture Kishigo's rich legacy while elevating it for the next chapter of growth. One key element of the new brand system is a commanding new headline "Be seen. Be certain." The phrase captures Kishigo's promise of unmatched performance, innovation, and style for workers who depend on their apparel to be visible, protected, and comfortable in the most demanding environments.

Through a rigorous process, BrandingBusiness partnered with Kishigo leadership to explore pathways that would take the brand from functional to aspirational. "Our challenge was to distill what makes Kishigo unique - its singular focus on hi-vis apparel, culture of innovation, and uncompromising standards - and express it in a way that both inspires and reassures," said Bob Kersten, Executive Director at BrandingBusiness. "In a category that tends to inform rather than engage, Kishigo's brand needed to step forward with a stronger, more distinct expression."

The most important aspect of revitalizing the brand was ensuring a more 'human' expression. From copy to photography, Kishigo knew that injecting a more personal and authentic perspective would be essential.

The outcome includes a bold visual expression that positions Kishigo as the premium name in hi-vis apparel. An elevated color palette, bold photography, and striking design system now tell a unified story of innovation, leadership, human connection, and style. Complementing the creative refresh, BrandingBusiness developed brand and product series messaging that underscores Kishigo's leadership position while showcasing their extensive product range across vests, jackets, pants, and shirts, as well as innovative features and distinct capabilities.

The updated Kishigo brand is designed for workers who take their jobs seriously and refuse to compromise on quality, fit, or appearance. "This launch captures the essence of Kishigo as a brand that is about more than safety compliance - it's about excellence, confidence, and pride in the work you do," said Sandra Hanna, VP of Marketing and Product Management. "We're excited to say that feedback across the board – from distributors to end users – has been very positive. Our customers step onto any job site knowing they are not only safe and seen, but wearing apparel they want to wear, not have to wear."

