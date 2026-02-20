BrandJet AI Launches Artemis MCP and Introduces Forward Deployed AE Role for AI-Driven GTM Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandJet AI, a brand intelligence and outreach automation platform, today announced the launch of Artemis, a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) layer designed to help go-to-market (GTM) teams execute complex multi-step workflows using natural language prompts. The company also introduced a new commercial role, the Forward Deployed Account Executive (FDAE), created to support organizations adopting AI-native revenue operations.

The announcements reflect BrandJet AI's continued focus on reducing fragmentation across sales, marketing, and revenue technology stacks by connecting intent detection and outreach execution within a single operating environment.

Addressing GTM Fragmentation

Revenue teams typically rely on multiple systems to monitor brand conversations, identify prospects, enrich contact data, sequence outreach, and track engagement. These processes often require manual coordination across platforms, creating delays between signal detection and commercial action.

Artemis is designed to streamline this workflow. Built on a Model Context Protocol architecture, it connects BrandJet AI's monitoring, enrichment, sequencing, and performance-tracking capabilities into a unified prompt-driven layer.

Through Artemis, revenue operators can initiate structured workflows using natural language instructions. For example, a user may request the identification of professionals discussing specific topics across digital platforms within a defined timeframe, enrichment of those profiles, and the creation of an outreach sequence aligned to campaign goals. Artemis coordinates those tasks within the system, allowing teams to reduce operational handoffs.

According to BrandJet AI, the goal is not to replace strategic oversight but to simplify execution.

"Revenue teams spend too much time stitching together tools instead of acting on real buying signals," said Nirav Shah, CEO of BrandJet AI. "Artemis helps unify intelligence and execution so teams can move from insight to outreach more efficiently."

Prompt-Driven Workflow Orchestration

Artemis supports workflows that include:

Monitoring brand and competitor mentions across social platforms and the open web

Identifying potential prospects based on observable intent signals

Enriching lead data within the platform

Initiating multi-channel outreach across email and major social networks

Tracking engagement and campaign performance in real time

Rather than requiring operators to manually transfer data between systems, Artemis enables coordinated execution through a conversational interface layered on top of BrandJet AI's infrastructure.

The system is designed to operate within compliance and governance standards established by customer organizations, maintaining human oversight over messaging and campaign parameters.

Introducing the Forward Deployed Account Executive

Alongside the Artemis launch, BrandJet AI announced the introduction of the Forward Deployed Account Executive (FDAE), a role intended to help enterprise customers integrate AI-driven workflows into their revenue operations.

As AI platforms become more advanced, organizations often encounter implementation gaps between technical capability and day-to-day usage. The FDAE model is structured to address that gap by embedding commercially accountable operators more deeply into customer environments.

Unlike traditional account executives who primarily focus on closing new business, or customer success managers who focus on support and retention, the FDAE combines revenue accountability with workflow strategy support. The role is designed to assist customers in mapping Artemis and broader BrandJet AI capabilities to their specific GTM structures.

"The technology layer is evolving quickly, but successful adoption depends on workflow design and operational alignment," said Marsad Aurangzeb, Founder of BrandJet AI. "The Forward Deployed AE role is intended to help customers translate AI capabilities into measurable revenue outcomes."

BrandJet AI plans to formalize the FDAE framework and publish additional details regarding the role's structure and responsibilities in 2026.

Connecting Listening and Outreach

Historically, social listening and sales engagement technologies have evolved separately. Listening platforms track conversations, brand mentions, and sentiment across digital channels, while engagement platforms focus on outbound sequencing and pipeline development.

BrandJet AI's platform integrates both functions, allowing teams to identify signals and initiate outreach within the same environment. With Artemis, those processes can now be coordinated through prompt-driven workflows.

For example, when a relevant public conversation surfaces online, such as a discussion about a specific technology category, hiring signals, or operational challenges, Artemis can help surface the signal, enrich the associated contact, and assist in preparing a tailored outreach campaign.

The objective is to reduce the time between observed intent and commercial response, while maintaining alignment with compliance and messaging standards.

Enterprise Implementation and Governance

BrandJet AI emphasizes that Artemis is built to operate within enterprise governance frameworks. Campaign parameters, messaging templates, and data usage policies remain configurable by customer teams.

As organizations expand AI adoption within revenue functions, governance considerations, including messaging accuracy, compliance adherence, and brand alignment, remain central. Artemis is positioned as an execution layer that operates within these controls rather than outside them.

The company states that ongoing enhancements are planned, including additional intent modeling refinements, deeper workflow customization, and validation loops that compare forecasted campaign outcomes with actual engagement performance over time.

Availability

Artemis MCP is available immediately to customers on BrandJet AI's Growth and Enterprise plans. Availability for Starter plan users is expected in Q2 2026. Forward Deployed Account Executive engagements are currently offered on a limited basis for Enterprise customers.

Organizations interested in learning more may contact BrandJet AI directly for additional information.

