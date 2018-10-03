Brandless Creates a Better Way to Care for the Whole Family With Launch of Premium Baby & Pet Assortments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandless.com , the direct-to-consumer, community-led brand offering a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you stuff at incredible prices, today introduces two entirely new categories — baby and pet. For increased convenience, Brandless™ has also unveiled a new optional subscription service to help folks stay stocked.

"Since day one, our Brandless community has asked us to expand our assortment of high-quality, affordable stuff to their babies and pets. It's finally here. We started creating these collections on day two, including premium diapers, clean care, organic first foods, and a selection of sustainable and cruelty-free goodness," said CEO and Co-Founder Tina Sharkey. Sharkey, mom to two sons and one Tibetan terrier and former Global President of BabyCenter continued, "With this collection, we aim to lessen the need for parents to choose between the high-quality stuff they want and what they can afford."

The new baby and pet products will join Brandless' growing assortment of hundreds of better-for-you options across non-GMO and organic food, clean and cruelty-free personal care, non-toxic cleaning, sustainable office supplies and high-quality home goods. The first items to launch within the new baby and pet categories will include:

Brandless Baby:

Premium Diapers designed to be gentle on both your baby and the earth, offering 12-hour protection, a snug fit and no latex, lotion, fragrance or chlorine processing

designed to be gentle on both your baby and the earth, offering 12-hour protection, a snug fit and no latex, lotion, fragrance or chlorine processing Organic First Foods including organic baby food pouches and organic teething wafers

including organic baby food pouches and organic teething wafers Clean & Cruelty-Free Baby Care including multi-purpose baby balm, plant-based baby wipes, unscented baby lotion, tear-free shampoo and wash, and non-nano zinc oxide diaper rash cream

Brandless Pet:

Protein-First Treats including single-ingredient freeze dried chicken breast and liver treats

including single-ingredient freeze dried chicken breast and liver treats Organic Beef Bone Broth made from 100% grass-fed cattle

made from 100% grass-fed cattle Premium Supplement Chews including calming, hip & joint support, omega and daily multivitamin for dogs, and daily multivitamin and lysine chews for cats

including calming, hip & joint support, omega and daily multivitamin for dogs, and daily multivitamin and lysine chews for cats Non-Toxic Toys including mint oil infused balls and a dog disk toy

including mint oil infused balls and a dog disk toy Quality Gear including hemp collars and a pet mat topped with organic cotton and stuffed with recyclable materials

including hemp collars and a pet mat topped with organic cotton and stuffed with recyclable materials Clean & Cruelty-Free Pet Care including 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner for dogs and puppies, itch soothing spray and plant-based pet wipes

including 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner for dogs and puppies, itch soothing spray and plant-based pet wipes Pet Cleanup including waste bags made with a TDPA™ (Totally Degradable Plastic Additives) technology material that breaks down faster in landfills

In addition to the growing assortment of items at $3 or less, Brandless has introduced new price points that open the doors to exceptional value on high-quality items in other important areas of people's lives. For example, a week's supply of Brandless premium diapers will be sold for only $9, offering a significantly lower price point when compared with brands of similar quality while also providing a quantity that is convenient for parents.

Brandless has also rolled out an optional subscription service to make it easier for folks to stay stocked on their favorite Brandless products:

Subscribers can set the frequency of their deliveries and swap items in and out of their Brandless boxes before their order is on its way

Brandless will donate two extra meals* to someone facing hunger in partnership with Feeding America® with each subscription box shipped, in addition to the meal donated with every checkout

Each subscription box comes with a complimentary surprise gift from the Brandless assortment and fun inspiration from the Brandlesslife blog editors such as recipes, tips, tricks and hacks

For a limited time, Brandless will also throw in two weeks of free diapers ( $18 worth) when someone signs up for their first subscription box that includes diapers by using promo code "FREEDIAPERS" with a minimum purchase threshold (terms apply)

There is no membership fee required to shop on Brandless. Shipping is free on all orders above a minimum threshold, or shoppers can pay a flat fee of $5 for orders with no minimum. People can also choose to join Brandless' B.More™ membership for $36 a year, which offers free shipping and an additional meal donation to Feeding America with each purchase.

More details on each new product, price points and subscription service can be found here or by visiting Brandless.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Factory PR

brandless@factorypr.com

212.941.9394

Breanna Shirk

bshirk@brandless.com

831.254.0690

The Brandless Promise:

Here at Brandless™ we put people first, which means value and values stick together.

Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Join us at brandless.com.

About Brandless, Inc.:

Launched in July 2017, Brandless is building a better way. Together. Created for profit and purpose; Brandless makes high-quality stuff including organic and non-GMO food, clean and cruelty-free beauty and personal care products, non-toxic cleaners and high-quality home goods at an incredible value, to better life for all. The Brandless team travels the globe and conducts thorough research and testing to make sure everything they offer is best-in-class. They also create and curate original digital content ranging from recipes to life hacks and spotlights on people doing good in the world. In addition to making better stuff more accessible, Brandless partners with Feeding America®, the nation's largest network of food banks, to support those affected by the daily hunger crisis in America and achieve their mission to better life for everyone. Co-founded by Tina Sharkey and Ido Leffler, Brandless has offices in Minneapolis and San Francisco and ships to all 48 contiguous US states every day.

For more information on Brandless, please visit Brandless.com/about , and follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

*Learn more about Brandless' Give Back program at brandless.com/help/give

SOURCE Brandless