BrandMaker Acquires Marketing SaaS Solution Hive9

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management (MRM) software solutions, today announced it has acquired Hive9, a leading Marketing Planning, Budgeting and Performance Management SaaS solution.

Hive9 further strengthens the combined capabilities of BrandMaker and Allocadia, which announced they had joined forces in July. Its differentiated capabilities enable the combined companies to address the full spectrum of marketing operations use cases, supporting customers from mid-market to enterprise, anywhere in the world.

"Hive9 brings even more value to the BrandMaker-Allocadia combination," said BrandMaker CEO Mirko Holzer. "Together, we are better positioned than ever to become the global market leader in the marketing operations space, with a robust portfolio of marketing operations solutions and capabilities unmatched by our competition. Ultimately, our end-to-end solution will more fully empower CMOs and marketing teams to connect strategy to outcomes and accelerate growth."

Hive9's advanced attribution, campaign insights, goal-setting, and predictions capabilities bring unique benefits for a broad range of customers. The company combination also affords Hive9 customers work, resource, and content management capabilities, simplifying the connections between systems and increasing overall business value.

"Hive9 has unique top-down and bottom-up business planning functionality that empowers CMOs to build plans with integrity, justify their budgets, and continuously improve business results," said Hive9 CEO and Founder Darin Hicks. "As part of the larger, global BrandMaker team, we'll be able to offer Hive9's innovative feature set to a much larger segment of the market, while also connecting our current Hive9 customers with the exciting additional capabilities BrandMaker and Allocadia offer."

The company will continue to support and invest in the full suite of Hive9, Allocadia and BrandMaker products, while exploring opportunities to leverage the combined portfolio and capabilities to create innovative new solutions for customers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BrandMaker is a portfolio company of Rubicon Technology Partners.

About Hive9

Hive9 is the marketing performance management company. Marketing leaders rely on Hive9′s cloud-based solution to get one view of all plans and spending tied to strategy, pipeline and revenue performance. Hive9 is based in Austin, Texas, and has an office in Providence, R.I. To learn more, visit www.hive9.com.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker delivers the visibility, control, and agility that enterprise marketers require to optimize their marketing operations. BrandMaker tames the complexity of multinational marketing campaigns, budgets and team workflows, enabling companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos for efficiency and value. Independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing ops. More than 300 leading enterprises, including Best Buy, Energizer, J.M. Smucker and Marriott, trust its solutions to increase collaboration, efficiency, and performance of their marketing planning and execution. BrandMaker acquired Allocadia in July 2021. Learn more at www.BrandMaker.com.

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE BrandMaker

Related Links

http://www.BrandMaker.com

