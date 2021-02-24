BrandMaker Announces Strategic Investment From Rubicon Technology Partners

By providing a single, integrated SaaS platform to manage, simplify, optimize, and automate the entire marketing value chain, BrandMaker brings much needed collaboration, visibility and agility to marketing operations, and the ability to manage, measure and continually improve marketing return-on-investment. BrandMaker's award-winning SaaS platform solves the complexity of marketing operations by removing silos and providing seamless marketing operations orchestration.

BrandMaker is trusted by over 300 of the world's largest companies, including Best Buy, Bayer, Daimler, and Avantor, to provide unparalleled visibility and control of their marketing processes and spend. BrandMaker's software addresses use cases related to budgeting and spend management, campaign orchestration and planning, brand management and content management.

"The marketing operations category is ripe for digital transformation globally and the BrandMaker SaaS platform of best-in-class solutions stands out in a fragmented marketing technology ecosystem that requires better orchestration," said Vincent Chao, Principal at Rubicon Technology Partners. "BrandMaker is well-positioned to solve the messy marketing technology ecosystem within enterprises. We are excited to partner with the BrandMaker team to accelerate their growth through both organic investments and strategic acquisitions."

"Rubicon shares our passion for empowering enterprise marketing leaders with best-in-class operational capabilities that drive measurable results," said Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker. "This investment by Rubicon validates our hard work to date and puts us in an exciting position to take the BrandMaker platform to an even broader base of global customers."

Arma Partners served as financial advisor to BrandMaker.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is the leading software provider for effective marketing operations. BrandMaker gives enterprise marketers visibility and control of their marketing and finance processes. The enterprise-level modular Marketing Ops solution turns marketing into a business-building powerhouse by letting marketing leaders get on top of their budgets, people workflows, campaigns, and marketplace performance. BrandMaker is made to tame the complexity of multinational marketing. With our European roots, equipping companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos comes naturally to us. Accordingly, independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing operations. More than 300 leading companies, including Best Buy, Bayer, Daimler, and Avantor, trust in our solutions to increase their effectiveness in marketing planning and execution. For more information, please visit www.brandmaker.com

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a proven set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $2 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE BrandMaker

Related Links

https://www.brandmaker.com

