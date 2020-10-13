BrandMaker Boosts Marketing Integration with CRM and ERP

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a global provider of marketing resource management (MRM) and marketing operations software, today announced an OEM partnership with leading integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) provider, Boomi. Under the agreement, BrandMaker will resell Boomi as part of BrandMaker Fusion, which now allows marketing organizations to seamlessly connect their MRM platform to ERP and CRM systems and their entire marketing stack with little or no code effort. The net result is a connected MRM platform that increases data accuracy, reduces administrative burden, and boosts productivity.

Global marketing organizations using BrandMaker Fusion can now align finance, marketing campaigns and content through powerful integration and connectivity with enterprise CRM and ERP applications. This capability will help accelerate digital transformation in global marketing organizations through automated processes and real-time visibility. For example, they will now have real-time insight and overview of global, regional, departmental, and project budget status, including real-time spend, commitment, and availability, through a single platform.

"This combined offering enables full transparency of marketing operations and activities through the integration of financial, customer and other martech tools," said Dave Tavolaro, VP Alliances at Boomi. "Such access to real time insights will help give global marketing organizations the speed, agility and collaboration they need as they manage the changing macro-economic environment and successfully navigate change and uncertainty."

"Integration has always been a vital issue for marketing organizations who rely on timely and trustworthy data and applications across the business to optimize their marketing operations. In today's current environment, it has never been more critical. This is why we partnered with Boomi, a cloud native data integration platform with no hardware to install or maintain, providing BrandMaker customers with a market-leading set of integration and data management capabilities to fully leverage our MRM platform while accelerating digital transformation," said Mirko Holzer, CEO from BrandMaker.

The combination brings best-in-class technology services to global marketing organizations. BrandMaker, the leading innovator in Marketing Resource Management (MRM) solutions was recently recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020. Boomi, which connects applications, services, data stores, and APIs using low-code, cloud-native technology to provide rapid and agile integration across hybrid IT environments, was recently named a market leader in cloud-based integration by Ovum.

About BrandMaker: BrandMaker is the leading software provider for effective Marketing Resource Management (MRM). BrandMaker gives enterprise marketers visibility and control to optimize their marketing operations. The enterprise-level MRM solution turns marketing into a business-building powerhouse by letting marketing leaders get on top of their budgets, people workflows, campaigns, and marketplace performance. BrandMaker is made to tame the complexity of multinational marketing. With our European roots, equipping companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos comes naturally to us. Accordingly, independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in MRM. More than 300 leading companies, including Bayer, Daimler, and Avantor, trust in our solutions to increase their effectiveness in marketing planning and execution.

