BrandMaker Concludes Allocadia and Hive9 Acquisitions to Deliver Complete Enterprise Marketing Operations Suite

AUSTIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a provider of Marketing Operations software, today announced that it has completed the acquisitions of Allocadia and Hive9, expanded its executive team, and established its global headquarters in Austin, TX. The new BrandMaker delivers the first complete enterprise marketing operations suite to give CMOs visibility, insights, and agility from marketing strategy to execution.

For CMOs at the world's largest companies, speed and agility is essential. Yet most lack visibility into how marketing plans and budgets support business strategy. CMOs and their teams are hampered by ponderous, complex processes that make agile marketing impossible. Combining the assets of three of the world's leading marketing operations software companies into one organization will empower enterprise marketing leaders with flexible operational capabilities that drive measurable results.

"I am delighted to combine the amazing culture, talent, and products from these acquisitions to form a new BrandMaker, and to have so many experienced people help lead this company forward," commented Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker in a communication to the employees and customers. "Now we can help our customers across a diverse range of industries bridge the persistent gap between marketing strategy and execution with best-in-class planning, financial, work, asset, and performance management capabilities."

BrandMaker appointed the following executives to accelerate market adoption of the BrandMaker platform across enterprise B2B and B2C organizations:

Payod Deshpande, Chief Product Officer

T.J. Begley, Chief Customer Officer

Jeff Cross, Chief Financial Officer

Courtney Bogaard, Global VP, People & Culture

Jim Williams, Chief Marketing Officer

Please read more information about the new BrandMaker here.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is a global leader of marketing operations and MRM (marketing resource management) solutions. The BrandMaker marketing operation suite enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan, predict, invest, execute, and improve performance. By fully integrating marketing planning, financial, performance, work, and asset management in one solution, BrandMaker improves visibility, efficiency, collaboration, and outcomes. Recognized as a leader in Forrester's Wave for Marketing Resource Management, 2020, BrandMaker is used by more than 625,000 users at 350+ leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, and Land O'Lakes. For more information, please visit www.brandmaker.com

For more information contact:

Debbie Dingle

Rainemakers PR

[email protected]

Direct: 415-259-6006

SOURCE BrandMaker