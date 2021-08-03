BrandMaker Expands Leadership With The Appointment Of Global Chief Financial Officer And Managing Director North America

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, the leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management solutions, has announced Jeffrey A. Cross' appointment to Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Managing Director of North America. He will lead the company's global financial strategy and operations and spearhead BrandMaker's North America business expansion plans. Cross will report to Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker.

A seasoned finance and operations leader, Cross brings 30 years of experience in driving growth and operational efficiency across complex environments. He has held executive leadership roles with technology and data companies, including Arena Software, Dunn & Bradstreet, and TravelClick.

Said Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker: "Jeff has an exceptional track record of helping platform companies achieve organization-wide performance improvements to deliver real business value. This high-caliber appointment comes at an important time when our team is doubling down on our growth strategy, particularly in North America. Jeffrey will play an instrumental role in scaling our business and bringing the BrandMaker platform to an even broader base of global customers."

Said Jeff Cross, CFO and Managing Director North America.: "BrandMaker is at the forefront of exciting developments that are unlocking value for global marketing executives looking for ways to navigate uncertainty and strengthen their connection with customers. I'm excited to join this dynamic and fast-growth company and work with customers to achieve a new level of agility and value through seamless marketing operations orchestration."

Cross holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from The University of Texas.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is the leading SaaS provider of effective and scalable marketing operations (marketing ops) management solutions. BrandMaker delivers the visibility, control, and agility that enterprise marketers require to optimize their marketing operations. BrandMaker tames the complexity of multinational marketing campaigns, budgets and team workflows,27 enabling companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos for efficiency and value. Independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing ops. More than 300 leading enterprises, including Deutsche Bank, BestBuy, and Daimler, trust its solutions to increase collaboration, efficiency, and performance of their marketing planning and execution. For more information, please visit www.brandmaker.com

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE BrandMaker

Related Links

http://www.brandmaker.com

