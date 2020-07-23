BrandMaker Named A Representative Vendor In Gartner 2020 Market Guide For Marketing Work Management Platforms

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a global provider of marketing resource management and work management software, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Sophisticated Work Management Category for Marketing in the Gartner Market Guide for Marketing Work Management Platforms. Gartner defines sophisticated MWM platforms as "work management platforms robust in features and functionality for a variety of use cases to support a complex marketing environment and provide insights for executive decisions."

Marketing operations leaders face growing and complex workload challenges while also needing to be more agile and collaborative to align with key business strategies properly. Gartner predicts that, "The MWM market is expected to continue its significant growth trajectory over the next one to three years as marketers seek better visibility into resource utilization, work efficiency, and organizational effectiveness. By 2023, 60% of marketing teams will fully operate a marketing work management platform and will consider it both a required and primary platform in their AdTech and MarTech stack."

Said Mirko Holzer, CEO from BrandMaker, "In our opinion this recognition validates our mission to help marketers fully reap the benefits of digital transformation. Our seamless and integrated platform provides all the insight, intelligence, access, tools, and collaboration needed by marketers in the form of agile, productive, and collaborative workflows. As a result, the marketing function becomes an even more significant business asset, and marketers focus on what they love and do best – execute great campaigns."

About BrandMaker: BrandMaker is the leading software provider for effective Marketing Resource Management (MRM). BrandMaker gives enterprise marketers visibility and control to optimize their marketing operations. The enterprise-level MRM solution turns marketing into a business-building powerhouse by letting marketing leaders get on top of their budgets, people workflows, campaigns, and marketplace performance. BrandMaker is made to tame the complexity of multinational marketing. With our European roots, equipping companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos comes naturally to us. Accordingly, independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in MRM. More than 300 leading companies, including Bayer, Daimler, and Avantor, trust in our solutions to increase their effectiveness in marketing planning and execution.

