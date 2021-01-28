BrandMaker Posts Record Growth In 2020 As Global Marketers Prioritize Agility, Efficiency And Value

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, the leading innovator in Marketing Operations solutions, today announced the accelerated adoption of its Marketing Operations platform driven by a significant increase in new customers and strong organic growth. New customers signing up to the BrandMaker Marketing Operations platform in 2020 grew 175% year-over-year, many of which are global household brands, including the largest specialty consumer electronics retailer in the U.S., a top 10 U.S. bank, several multi-national CPG conglomerates, and a major fashion retailer in EMEA.

Demand for superior marketing operations is driven by the need for agile and efficient marketing that has quantifiable ROI and is meticulously aligned with an organization's business strategy. This need has become an acute priority as many organizations battle to adapt to a constantly changing business and consumer environment as a result of Covid19.

The BrandMaker award-winning Marketing Operations platform is finding favor with global marketing leaders because it effortlessly provides the intelligence, insights, and tools they need to drive global campaign and budget visibility, agility, and operational efficiency, all of which remain the cornerstone to delivering high-impact marketing and business outcomes.

Said Mirko Holzer, CEO BrandMaker: "BrandMaker's outstanding growth is driven by our commitment to eliminate the low-value, labor-intensive work many marketeers face in managing campaigns and marketing operations so they are free to focus on the strategic and creative priorities that will drive better business outcomes. CMOs who can capitalize on global campaign agility and efficiency will be better placed to respond and succeed in what is likely to be a highly volatile and dynamic 2021."

BrandMaker introduced a Marketing Operations Maturity Model in 2020 to provide a framework to identify priorities and gaps in processes and technology within global marketing organizations. It helps determine a marketing operations project roadmap that works towards strengthening operations with strategies and tactics to address each priority/gap.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker is the leading software provider for effective marketing operations. BrandMaker gives enterprise marketers visibility and control of their marketing and finance processes. The enterprise-level modular Marketing Ops solution turns marketing into a business-building powerhouse by letting marketing leaders get on top of their budgets, people workflows, campaigns, and marketplace performance. BrandMaker is made to tame the complexity of multinational marketing. With our European roots, equipping companies to work across borders, cultures, and silos comes naturally to us. Accordingly, independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing operations. More than 300 leading companies, including Best Buy, Bayer, Daimler, and Avantor, trust in our solutions to increase their effectiveness in marketing planning and execution.

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE BrandMaker