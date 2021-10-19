BrandMaker Pulse Finds Marketing Ops Bridges the Gap Between Marketing Strategy and Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a leading innovator in Marketing Operations and Marketing Resource Management (MRM) software solutions, today shared the findings of its third BrandMaker Pulse - a global qualitative study into the key issues affecting global marketing organizations. This latest 'Pulse' was conducted in September to capture 2022 priorities. Key findings of the BrandMaker Pulse include:

Value-rich customer experiences are everything

Successful marketing depends on creating and delivering value-rich and competitively differentiating customer experiences, 80% of marketing leaders saying they need to offer personalized services tailored to meet individual desires, budgets, and mindsets. Delivering on the customer experience relies on efficient and effective marketing operations to implement the marketing strategy:

73% of marketers believe a customer-obsessed strategy needs to be based on detailed customer/market insights.

63% of respondents said it's critical to understand customers better than the competition.

Project management skills and critical thinking will be key to marketing performance in 2022

The BrandMaker Pulse found that in 2022, project management and critical thinking will be even more important to drive performance and succeed in marketing.

70% of marketers said organization and project management skills will be critical in 2022 to run multiple and complex digital campaigns

67% agreed knowledge and appreciation of automation would be important to optimize marketing efforts

67% of respondents said a crucial skill in 2022 will be understanding the full customer experience and providing thoughts and ideas around the best customer experience

63% of marketers acknowledged that the ability to analyze data and draw meaningful insights would be a much-needed skill moving forward.

Automated marketing ops leaves time for customers, collaboration, and creativity

By automating and optimizing marketing ops, marketers are freeing their time to focus on high-level planning rather than spreadsheets.

43% of marketers would save 5-10 hours a week if marketing operations were optimized and automated; 40% would save 10-15 hours a week; 10% would save 15-20 hours a week.

Respondents said they would use the time saved to focus on better understanding the customer/market environment (70%), collaborate with team members in other geographies (67%) and develop more creative campaigns (53%).

Said Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker: "Faced with global disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic, marketers must be able to respond and adapt at a moment's notice. This need for greater agility puts marketing operations at the forefront because it is the key to speed, performance, collaboration, and customer focus. Our Pulse shows that marketing ops is the layer between marketing strategy and customer experience—and it holds the biggest untapped potential for business improvement by allowing alignment of strategy and new levels of marketing performance and accountability."

Go here for more BrandMaker Pulse findings.

About BrandMaker

BrandMaker delivers a single, integrated SaaS platform to run, optimize, and automate marketing operations. BrandMaker enables CMOs and marketing teams to orchestrate marketing's entire core resources and operational processes across strategy, campaigns, budgets, work, content, and brand. The 2021 acquisitions of complementary, leading Marketing Operations providers Allocadia and Hive9 expand the company's end-to-end solution to empower marketers to measure and improve marketing performance. The solution connects strategy to outcomes and accelerates growth. Independent research firms recognize BrandMaker as a leader in marketing ops. More than 350 leading enterprises, including Best Buy, Energizer, J.M. Smucker and Marriott, trust its solutions to provide seamless marketing operations orchestration. Learn more at www.BrandMaker.com

About BrandMaker Pulse: Qualitative research into experiences and expectations of marketing leaders from 30 global marketing organizations of companies with revenues over $1 billion.

For more information contact:

On behalf of BrandMaker: [email protected]

or at BrandMaker: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandmaker

Related Links

http://www.BrandMaker.com

