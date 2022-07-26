BrandMaker rebrands as Uptempo and focuses on delivering a new operating model for enterprise marketing planning, productivity, and performance.

Uptempo delivers operational clarity to CMOs so they can make better decisions and accelerate time to market.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandMaker, a provider of marketing operations software, today announced that it has renamed the company to Uptempo, officially unifying the merger of BrandMaker, Allocadia, and Hive9 under a single brand. The announcement underscores the company's intention to radically transform how its customers plan, predict, invest, execute, and improve marketing. The company also launched www.uptempo.io, a new website that will consolidate its web properties by the end of the year.

"Renaming our company is a key step in our strategy to reinvent how businesses run marketing and deliver a new operating model that helps our customers accelerate their go-to-market efforts," said Mirko Holzer, CEO of Uptempo. "Despite obsessive investments in martech tools to improve campaign execution, the actual business of marketing is run on spreadsheets and freeware. This limits marketers' visibility, velocity, and agility. It's time to modernize marketing operations so executives can act with confidence. That is our mission."

Uptempo's marketing operations suite helps enterprise marketing teams drop disconnected spreadsheets in favor of fully integrated plans, budgets, and projects. By unifying marketing planning, financial, performance, work, and asset management in one solution, Uptempo improves visibility, efficiency, collaboration, and outcomes.

The company will be unveiling more of the new operating model on www.uptempo.io in the coming weeks.

About Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader of marketing operations and marketing resource management (MRM) solutions. The Uptempo marketing operations suite enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan, predict, invest, execute, and improve performance. Uptempo is used by more than 625,000 marketers at 350+ leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, and Land O'Lakes. For more information, please visit www.uptempo.io.

