Brandman University Launches Regent Review to Streamline Their Financial Aid Verification Process

The Regent Review implementation is expected to help Brandman University further improve efficiencies by automating their financial aid verification process. The institution has already reported notable efficiencies in processing financial aid using Regent Award. As a leader in Competency-Based Education, Brandman uses Regent Education solutions to serve students in both Standard Academic Year and Direct Assessment non-term programs. Regent Award enabled the financial aid team to manage the complexities of two enrollment models, reduce staff, and increase disbursement. Instead of focusing on manual work, staff members are now free to deliver the personalized support that a community of students from diverse needs requires.

"Our students are certainly pleased that we have added Regent Review's verification functionality to our Regent Award financial aid management system. Documents are more convenient and faster to submit than our previous paper-based processes. Faster response and more accurate information enable our financial aid office to notify students about their eligibility more quickly. Implementing Regent Review has significantly enhanced the financial aid application experience for students and improved our service level through advanced processing efficiency and effectiveness," said Gary Brahm, Chancellor of Brandman University.

"The collaborative partnership between Brandman University and Regent has resulted in the successful implementation of Regent Award and Regent Review. With Regent Review, Brandman can now streamline the entire administrative process and deliver exceptional service to students," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Brandman University in providing financial aid services to its students."

About Brandman University

Brandman Unirversity is a private, nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). As part of the Chapman University System, Brandman blends a legacy of academic excellence with innovative curriculum and strong support services designed for students with busy schedules. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate, graduate, credential and certificate programs across its schools of arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and health. Brandman serves 10,000 students annually with programs available at more than 25 campuses throughout California and Washington and online, and through Brandman MyPath, our self-paced online competency-based education modality. The university's online programs consistently rank among the top in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. For additional information, visit: http://www.brandman.edu.

About Regent Education

Regent Education, a leading provider of financial aid solutions and services, simplifies the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification process, student financial planning, and application for state financial aid. Regent's cloud-based solutions help institutions increase enrollment, improve retention, speed student processing and mitigate compliance risks.

